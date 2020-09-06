Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp could not explain why his players “stepped back” after he had asked them to push for a second goal in the second half of their 1-1 draw against Baroka FC on Saturday‚ a result that saw Mamelodi Sundowns win the championship.

Middendorp admitted he was bemused by Amakhosi’s response coming out from the break at Bidvest Stadium‚ where Baroka‚ as could be expected from a team desperate for a draw to escape the relegation playoffs‚ lifted their intensity at 1-0 down.

Middendorp looked to have aged a year facing the television cameras after his team had the championship in their 50th anniversary campaign in their grasp from Khama Billiat’s opener‚ but blew it in conceding Manuel Kambala’s equaliser.

“Ending up where it’s the possibilities that are in our own hands‚ and being second after having over 28 match days in position one‚ of course it’s disappointing‚” the coach said.

“Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ to Pitso [Mosimane‚ Downs’ coach]. They won it.”

Middendorp was visibly disappointed at having come so close‚ and in the end having to see his team capitulate meekly‚ and embarrassingly‚ as they were unable to create a chance for 26 minutes after Kambala’s equaliser.

But his dispassionate answers also stood in contrast to the fire in the belly and the emotion that Mosimane is famous for at Sundowns‚ who were 3-0 winners over Polokwane City.

Downs played in a gruelling five competitions in 2019-20 to Chiefs’ three‚ including the Caf Champions League. They closed a 13-point gap from December to 56 points each on the final day‚ where Chiefs still had the advantage of a +21 goal difference to Sundowns’ +18‚ and would have lifted their first trophy in five seasons with a win by any margin against Baroka.

“I think strategically we had the dominance in the first half with the wide players. And we had a very clear discussion at half time‚ ‘just push forward‚ look for the second goal’‚” Middendorp said.

But instead of a second, Baroka equalised and hung on.

Middendorp said he does not know yet how much credit he and his team will receive for their best finish in five years‚ and for turning around last season's disastrous ninth place on the final log.

“It’s not my decision. Other people will decide. I think you have to realise you do not win games just with the DNA of being a big club. You have to work it‚ you have to push yourself at any minute‚” the 61-year-old said.

“That’s the reality of professional soccer. In the end we had several games where I believe we could have done better.”

Chiefs‚ after winning a second double‚ including the league‚ in 2014-15 under Stuart Baxter‚ have not won a trophy since‚ and have finished fifth‚ fourth, third and last season’s ninth in that period in the PSL. Their best points total previously in those five years was 50 in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

They finished with 57 in 2019-20‚ and the level-best goal difference with Sundowns of +21.

With Saturday’s match a Baroka home game‚ that club did not organise a post-match media conference‚ choosing‚ as per the league’s rules in the bio-bubble‚ to simply send a video of coach Dylan Kerr’s reaction via the PSL’s WhatsApp group.

By Sunday morning Chiefs had not sent any reaction further to his post-match television interview from Middendorp‚ who also had refused to attend the post-match digital conference of his team’s 1-0 defeat against Bidvest Wits the previous week.