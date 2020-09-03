Sundowns will draw on their big-match temperament

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says they will rely on the experience of playing high-stakes matches when they face Black Leopards in their last match of the season at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

The title race reaches a climax on Saturday and Sundowns will successfully defend their crown if they beat Lidoda Duvha and Baroka FC does them a huge favour by beating leaders Kaizer Chiefs in the other championship match.

“We have been in these situations of nerves and anxiety in big matches‚” said Mosimane.“ Sometimes we don’t come right because we have lost cup semifinals and finals‚ but we have been through these big games.”

Mosimane said they would not hand the title to Chiefs on a silver platter.

“We have given them competition all these years. The last time we won the league‚ we gave them competition. We won it in the end and it is never easy.

“Last year we won the last match to win the league and we will give Kaizer Chiefs a good run. We closed a 13-point gap and that’s what I am proud of.

“We had games in hand while we were in camp in Morocco playing Al Ahly. We are competing with a team that didn’t even play top eight‚ a well-rested team that was playing every weekend [Sunday to Sunday]. From where we are‚ to fight for the Telkom Knockout‚ the Nedbank Cup and to fight for the league you can’t be that ungrateful.

“With the injuries and heavy programme‚ we have done very well. Inside the bubble‚ it’s us and Wits who can talk about heavy legs and we have injuries to key players like Mosa Lebusa‚ Andile Jali and Denis Onyango. But we are not complaining. We will go for it.

“In football you can never say never. Last year when we played Free State Stars‚ I never saw them getting dropped but they were dropped. You know what happened to our last match when we were fighting for the league with Pirates‚ Polokwane City were 4-0 down after 20 minutes. We know these things in football and we have to do it for ourselves and never ask for a favour.”