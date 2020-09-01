Sport / Soccer

How Lebohang Mokoena regained his wings at Swallows

The forgotten man gets an opportunity to shine again as Birds win promotion to the PSL

01 September 2020 - 15:44 Ofentse Ratsie
Lebohang Mokoena. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Lebohang Mokoena. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN

Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena said he was seriously contemplating retirement when the opportunity to play for Swallows FC came along.

Swallows won promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Sunday and their ascent to the top flight has handed forgotten man Mokoena an opportunity to once again shine on the biggest stage in domestic football.

Mokoena recalls being in the wilderness without a club but determined to carry on playing. “Whenever I knocked, no-one opened the door for me, and it felt like everybody was saying ‘This guy does not have it any more.’”

The 33-year-old said he went down on his knees and pleaded with Swallows management to give him an opportunity to prove himself.

“I went down on my knees. I spoke to the coach [Brandon Truter], the president [Panyaza Lesufi] and the chairman [David Mogashoa] … they all gave me [a chance]‚” the Swallows captain said.

“They know what I am capable of‚ so I just needed to get my match fitness back.”

The Diepkloof-born winger certainly proved his worth as he played an important role for Swallows in central midfield‚ and his ball-winning and passing ability were key elements of their game.

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns player said returning to top-flight football would always be a special chapter of his life.

“I think it is something that will live on‚ because I’ve won the PSL title before‚ so winning this one [promotion] as well makes it more special.”

Mokoena, who was promoted to the Pirates first team during the 2002/2003 season, won the league title under coach Roy Barreto.

“And even to go back [to the PSL] when I was written off, it makes it really special and makes me want to work harder‚” he said.

A few seasons ago Mokoena was without a club and struggled to remain focused. A career lifeline came when former Maccabi FC coach Mokete Tsotetsi gave him a chance.

Maccabi were later bought out by Swallows.

