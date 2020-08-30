Wits win dents Amakhosi’s championship dreams

Bidvest Wits delivered a huge blow to Kaizer Chiefs’ championship aspirations when they beat the long-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) leaders 1-0 with a late goal at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga came off the bench to score the goal that broke the Chiefs followers’ hearts deep into added time in the 93rd minute.

Chiefs had been piling men forward in a desperate bid to find a goal but Eva Nga had other ideas and punished goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma with a well-taken strike that knocked the wind out of coach Ernst Middendorp’s men.

Chiefs were made to pay a heavy price for the numerous opportunities they spurned and their bid to end a long wait for the league title is under serious threat‚ with champions Mamelodi Sundowns breathing down their necks.

The impotency that has plagued Chiefs in recent weeks came back to haunt them as the defeat could prove to be costly on the last day of the season.

Chiefs were boosted by the return of striker Samir Nurković from suspension but the marksman could not find the back of the net.