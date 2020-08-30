Sport / Soccer

Wits win dents Amakhosi’s championship dreams

30 August 2020 - 20:15 Mninawa Ntloko
Picture: 123RF/BOWIE 15
Picture: 123RF/BOWIE 15

Bidvest Wits delivered a huge blow to Kaizer Chiefs’ championship aspirations when they beat the long-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) leaders 1-0 with a late goal at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga came off the bench to score the goal that broke the Chiefs followers’ hearts deep into added time in the 93rd minute.

Chiefs had been piling men forward in a desperate bid to find a goal but Eva Nga had other ideas and punished goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma with a well-taken strike that knocked the wind out of coach Ernst Middendorp’s men.

Chiefs were made to pay a heavy price for the numerous opportunities they spurned and their bid to end a long wait for the league title is under serious threat‚ with champions Mamelodi Sundowns breathing down their necks.

The impotency that has plagued Chiefs in recent weeks came back to haunt them as the defeat could prove to be costly on the last day of the season.

Chiefs were boosted by the return of striker Samir Nurković from suspension but the marksman could not find the back of the net.

La Liga confirms Messi has valid contract with Barcelona

Star player has handed in a shock transfer request and failed to attend a preseason medical
Sport
6 hours ago

Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will commit to Gunners

Manager praises captain’s performance after Arsenal beat Liverpool in the Community Shield
Sport
5 hours ago

Daley Blind ‘fine’ after scare during preseason friendly

Former Manchester United defender collapses and is diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
La Liga confirms Messi has valid contract with ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
SA champion Ryan Gibbons primed for Tour de ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Another one bites the dust as Golf Challenge is ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will commit to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Many Golf clubs fail to build ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Will Barcelona still be Barça if Messi leaves?

Sport / Soccer

Manchester United defender Lindelöf tackles thief

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns ‘to do the business’ against Chiefs, says Kekana

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs will grind out a win, says Katsande

Sport / Soccer

Wily Dutch coach gets Cape Town City ticking again

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.