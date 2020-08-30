Shocking Sunday for Chiefs and Sundowns

It was a Sunday of upsets in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) championship race as leaders Kaizer Chiefs were beaten by Bidvest Wits and Baroka FC stunned second-place Mamelodi Sundowns.

Besides doing their chances of avoiding relegation good, Baroka threw Chiefs a huge lifeline when it seemed their 1-0 defeat to Wits had scuppered their chances of winning the PSL championship.

Sundowns went down by the same score with Baroka’s Ananias Gebhardt heading home from a corner that left Downs goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene flat-footed.

It was Sundowns fifth defeat of the season.

Earlier, Kaizer Chiefs thought their championship aspirations had gone up in smoke with Wits’s late winner at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga came off the bench to score the goal that broke the Chiefs followers’ hearts deep into added time in the 93rd minute.

Chiefs had been piling men forward in a desperate bid to find a goal but Eva Nga had other ideas and punished goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma with a well-taken strike that knocked the wind out of Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp’s men.

Chiefs were made to pay a heavy price for the numerous opportunities they spurned and their bid to end a long wait for the league title looked to be under serious threat.

The impotency that has plagued Chiefs in recent weeks came back to haunt them as the defeat could prove to be costly on the last day of the season.

Chiefs were boosted by the return of striker Samir Nurković from suspension but the marksman could not find the back of the net.

The Chiefs coach felt the loss was a disastrous result after all the missed chances.

“I don’t agree, it was not a disappointing game, the mentality, it’s not the greatest football but what we’re talking about is a disaster result,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“If you see the 90 minutes, the effort brought in by the players, by the team … I don’t know actually, of course that one will be again the coach is in charge but the number of possibilities …Good, if it has to be it’s my fault, I take it.

“But we have to, two games to go, we have to hope something will come out of the games [against Chippa and Baroka].

“I hope we can put the players into the right mentality towards the next game, in particular Chippa on the second we will try again, we will go again all out, try to score, try to win this game.”

In an earlier match, Polokwane City and Bloemfontein Celtic shared the points in a goalless draw at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.

It was a game of few highlights with neither side producing quality in the final third.

Polokwane remain bottom of the table while Celtic crept into the top eight.

Swallows FC won promotion to the PSL with a 3-0 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC to win the National First Division title and book their place in the top-flight ahead of the start of the new season next month.

Given Thibedi put the Dube Birds in the lead as early as the seventh minute and Kagiso Malinga doubled the advantage with a second strike a few minutes later.

Malinga completed a brace with his 11th goal of the season in the second half.

Swallows finished on 57 points, level with long time leaders Ajax Cape Town, but the Dube Birds won automatic promotion, thanks to their superior goal difference.