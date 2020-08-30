Sport / Soccer

Shocking Sunday for Chiefs and Sundowns

It’s edge of the seat stuff as Baroka stun Brazilians and Wits upset Amakhosi’s title aspirations

30 August 2020 - 23:07 Sports Staff
Bievenu Eva Nga of Bidvest Wits (left) celebrates a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs, August 30 2020. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGE PIX
Bievenu Eva Nga of Bidvest Wits (left) celebrates a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs, August 30 2020. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGE PIX

It was a Sunday of upsets in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) championship race as leaders Kaizer Chiefs were beaten by Bidvest Wits and Baroka FC stunned second-place Mamelodi Sundowns.

Besides doing their chances of avoiding relegation good, Baroka threw Chiefs a huge lifeline when it seemed their 1-0 defeat to Wits had scuppered their chances of winning the PSL championship.

Sundowns went down by the same score with Baroka’s Ananias Gebhardt heading home from a corner that left Downs goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene flat-footed.

It was Sundowns fifth defeat of the season.

Earlier, Kaizer Chiefs thought their championship aspirations had gone up in smoke with Wits’s late winner at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga came off the bench to score the goal that broke the Chiefs followers’ hearts deep into added time in the 93rd minute.

Chiefs had been piling men forward in a desperate bid to find a goal but Eva Nga had other ideas and punished goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma with a well-taken strike that knocked the wind out of Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp’s men.

Chiefs were made to pay a heavy price for the numerous opportunities they spurned and their bid to end a long wait for the league title looked to be under serious threat.

The impotency that has plagued Chiefs in recent weeks came back to haunt them as the defeat could prove to be costly on the last day of the season.

Chiefs were boosted by the return of striker Samir Nurković from suspension but the marksman could not find the back of the net.

The Chiefs coach felt the loss was a disastrous result after all the missed chances.

“I don’t agree, it was not a disappointing game, the mentality, it’s not the greatest football but what we’re talking about is a disaster result,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“If you see the 90 minutes, the effort brought in by the players, by the team … I don’t know actually, of course that one will be again the coach is in charge but the number of possibilities …Good, if it has to be it’s my fault, I take it.

“But we have to, two games to go, we have to hope something will come out of the games [against Chippa and Baroka].

“I hope we can put the players into the right mentality towards the next game, in particular Chippa on the second we will try again, we will go again all out, try to score, try to win this game.”

In an earlier match, Polokwane City and Bloemfontein Celtic shared the points in a goalless draw at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.

It was a game of few highlights with neither side producing quality in the final third.

Polokwane remain bottom of the table while Celtic crept into the top eight.

Swallows FC won promotion to the PSL with a 3-0 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC to win the National First Division title and book their place in the top-flight ahead of the start of the new season next month.

Given Thibedi put the Dube Birds in the lead as early as the seventh minute and Kagiso Malinga doubled the advantage with a second strike a few minutes later.

Malinga completed a brace with his 11th goal of the season in the second half.

Swallows finished on 57 points, level with long time leaders Ajax Cape Town, but the Dube Birds won automatic promotion, thanks to their superior goal difference.

Wits win dents Amakhosi’s championship dreams

Kaizer Chiefs’ league title  challenge is under serious threat
Sport
4 hours ago

La Liga confirms Messi has valid contract with Barcelona

Star player has handed in a shock transfer request and failed to attend a preseason medical
Sport
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
La Liga confirms Messi has valid contract with ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
SA champion Ryan Gibbons primed for Tour de ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Another one bites the dust as Golf Challenge is ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will commit to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Many Golf clubs fail to build ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Wily Dutch coach gets Cape Town City ticking again

Sport / Soccer

Manchester United defender Lindelöf tackles thief

Sport / Soccer

Pirates huff and puff but fail to break down Cape Town City

Sport / Soccer

Daniel Akpeyi remains keeper for season, says Chiefs coach Middendorp

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.