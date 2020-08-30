Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will commit to Gunners

Sport / Soccer

30 August 2020
London — Mikel Arteta remains positive about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future after his leading contribution in Arsenal’s Community Shield shoot-out win over Liverpool.

Aubameyang fired the Gunners to their second Wembley triumph of the month as Arteta’s side overcame the Premier League champions in the traditional season curtain-raiser.

August started with the Gabon forward inspiring the Gunners to a record 14th FA Cup win and ended with him wrapping up another morale-boosting victory.

Doubts remain over the striker’s future with the 31-year-old’s contract set to expire in less than 12 months.

Arteta said: “I keep saying the same thing [on Aubameyang’s future]. I try to do my job which is to convince him that he’s at the right place and the right environment here to produce moments like he’s done today and he did here just three weeks ago.

“I am very positive that he’s going to sign. There are a lot of things that are involved in a contract deal and we’re trying to solve them.

“I’m not worried [about the situation with Aubameyang]. We can only try to do as much as possible to convince the player or tell them what we think about him. We can put all the cards on the table to try to keep him here but afterwards it’s down to the player and the agent to agree to that.

“I think we’ve built a really good relationship between us and hopefully we can do it. Now, I am confident and I’m happy. I can see how he behaves every day and how much he works in training. It’s a really good sign.”

Aubameyang saw his fine curling effort cancelled out by Liverpool substitute Takumi Minamino as the match finished 1-1, but the Arsenal captain sealed another triumph by scoring the winning penalty in the subsequent shoot-out.

Arteta’s next challenge is to convert these excellent one-off performances in cup games at Wembley into sustained success in a Premier League season.

The Gunners finished 43 points off Liverpool last campaign, and the manager said: “That’s a different task. We’ve beaten top teams consistently in the past two months but obviously after 10 months, the table showed last season that we are very, very far away.

“The gap is enormous and we have to try to close that gap as quickly as possible. To do that, there’s a lot of aspects in our game that we still have to improve.”

Rhian Brewster missed the only spot-kick as the Gunners won
5-4 on an afternoon that only underlined the need to get Aubameyang’s new deal over the line.

It means Liverpool are the first side to lose the Community Shield on penalties in back-to-back years, but Jurgen Klopp played down the significance of the defeat.

 “We were here to win the game, I hope that much was obvious. We didn’t lose the game but we lost the competition. If we scored earlier that would’ve helped but there wasn’t enough time,” he said.

“I was pleased with parts of the game. I know what situation we’re in from a physical and technical point of view. Against a 5-4-1 and a side with a low block you need fresh legs. Now we have two weeks to prepare for the new season.”

Skysports.com

