Daley Blind ‘fine’ after scare during preseason friendly
Former Manchester United defender collapses and is diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation
Bengaluru — Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind says he is “feeling fine” after he collapsed during Tuesday’s preseason friendly against Hertha Berlin when his implanted heart defibrillator momentarily switched off.
The 30-year-old Netherlands defender dropped to the ground late in the game, which Ajax won 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but was then able to walk off the pitch.
“Many thanks for all the kind messages I received. I can say that I’m OK and feeling fine,” Blind said on Twitter.
The former Manchester United defender was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation after experiencing dizziness in a Champions League game in 2019. He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator and returned to action in February.
Ajax said in a statement that Blind would undergo further tests before resuming training.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.