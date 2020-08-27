Sport / Soccer

Daley Blind ‘fine’ after scare during preseason friendly

Former Manchester United defender collapses and is diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation

27 August 2020 - 17:15 Arvind Sriram
Daley Blind sends the goalkeeper the wrong way to score from the penalty spot. File photo: REUTERS
Daley Blind sends the goalkeeper the wrong way to score from the penalty spot. File photo: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind says he is “feeling fine” after he collapsed during Tuesday’s preseason friendly against Hertha Berlin when his implanted heart defibrillator momentarily switched off. 

The 30-year-old Netherlands defender dropped to the ground late in the game, which Ajax won 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but was then able to walk off the pitch.

“Many thanks for all the kind messages I received. I can say that I’m OK and feeling fine,” Blind said on Twitter.

The former Manchester United defender was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation after experiencing dizziness in a Champions League game in 2019. He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator and returned to action in February.

Ajax said in a statement that Blind would undergo further tests before resuming training.

Reuters

England call Harry Maguire up despite arrest in Greece

Manager Gareth Southgate says he's satisfied with fiery player's side of the story after Mykonos brawl
Sport
2 days ago

Lionel Messi would pep-up Man City, says Rivaldo

The Argentine, who wants to leave Barcelona, would be at home with Pep Guardiola again, says the Brazilian
Sport
1 day ago

Manchester United defender Lindelöf tackles thief

The defender chased down a bag snatcher and held him until the police arrived
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cricket SA fires controversial CEO Thabang Moroe
Sport / Cricket
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Many Golf clubs fail to build ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Smart money is on Lewis Hamilton at Spa
Sport / Other Sport
4.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Cricket must be determined to ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Egan Bernal favoured to retain Tour title, but ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Manchester United defender Lindelöf tackles thief

Sport / Soccer

Ajax hit a wobble, coach Marlin calls for calm

Sport / Soccer

Anderlecht over the moon with Tau’s stellar debut

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.