DA MP dismisses Safa demand for apology

The DA shadow sports minister Tsepo Mhlongo has refused to accede to the demands from the SA Football Association (Safa) that he retract “unfounded remarks and defamatory statements” he made a few months ago by Friday or face legal action.

DA MP Mhlongo was last week sent a letter of demand from lawyers instructing him to apologise and withdraw statements he made and which were published in the media about Safa president Danny Jordaan in April.

Safa and Jordaan gave Mhlongo until Friday August 28 to withdraw his comments publicly and post an apology on his social media platforms or face legal action.

But a defiant Mhlongo‚ who on Monday laughed off the lawyers’ letter‚ dismissed it again on Thursday as “a desperate attempt to silence me”.

Mhlongo stuck to his guns and responded to Safa and Jordaan through a Cape Town-based law firm acting on his behalf.

“Our client will not accede to the demands of your letter‚” a letter from the law firm to Safa states. “If your clients institute action against our client for defamation‚ the action will be defended and a costs order against your clients will be sought.”

Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi said on Thursday that the association would at this stage not comment as “the matter is now in the hands of the lawyers”.

Mhlongo said in a statement released on Thursday that he was happy to meet Safa and Jordaan in court if necessary.

“I will not apologise for simply doing my job and holding Safa accountable. I will not withdraw any statement‚” said Mhlongo.

“This is about the attitude of Jordaan and Safa. They don’t want public criticism and they forget that Safa is a public entity.”

Mhlongo insists that Safa and Jordaan need to be investigated by an independent body for allegedly running the football governing body with an iron fist with no regard for governance guidelines.

“My work continues. My resolve remains unchanged‚” he said.

The row began after Mhlongo called for Jordaan’s suspension in comments published in the media after a damning leaked report from former acting CEO Gay Mokoena in April.

The report contained criticism of Safa and Jordaan, but the organisation hit back with a court action threat and categorically denied the allegations.