Sundowns ‘to do the business’ against Chiefs, says Kekana

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has issued a rallying call to his troops and urged them to take the fight to Kaizer Chiefs when the two sides meet in the highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

The race for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title is heating up and the outcome of this encounter in Soweto could provide clarity on the destination of the championship.

A victory for Amakhosi would see them re-establish their pivotal six-point lead at the top while a win for the second-placed Sundowns would bring them level on the standings.

“We know we have to do the business against Chiefs and make sure we win the match. We have to make sure we take care of all the elements that are involved in the game‚” said Kekana.

The Sundowns captain has made 23 league appearances for the Brazilians this season and chipped in with three goals and four assists.

He said confidence has returned in the Downs’ camp after their morale-boosting 1-0 win over Golden Arrows on Monday. It was their first league victory in the bio-bubble after three draws and one loss.

“We are in the right frame of mind because we’ve just won against Arrows‚ which was a huge morale booster. I believe we stand a chance of doing the business for ourselves and the fans who have supported us through thick and thin.

“It was a breather to get all the points from Arrows because we tried for many games to win when football resumed in the bubble and it was difficult.

“We are in a very good space at the moment‚ we managed to get the three points that we were looking for as a team and the boys know that we can go again and win the next match.”

Before their win against Arrows‚ Sundowns drew with Orlando Pirates‚ Highlands Park‚ Maritzburg United and lost to Cape Town City.

Kekana said the team has finally adapted to playing football in the bubble.

“I think we now understand the nature of this game and I believe we are a team that is very ambitious because we have been in this space for a long time.

“We understand that we have to take each game as it comes and one of the games that we must take care of is the one coming against Chiefs. We have adapted very well because we have been here in the bubble for three weeks now.

“The situation is not friendly for anybody but as professionals we know that we have a responsibility to serve football lovers. We are here and we have sacrificed a lot with the knowledge that there is a lot we have to offer on the field.

“I am happy to see that the boys are also adapting to the situation and they are pulling up their socks at training and during matches.”

Coach Pitso Mosimane welcomed the return of midfielder Andile Jali but he will have to do without defender Ricardo Nascimento, who is suspended.