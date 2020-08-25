The lack of activity of the national teams due to Covid-19‚ a relief package from global ruling body Fifa and extensive streamlining and reorganisation will result in the SA Football Association (Safa) posting an expected R60m surplus in 2020.

Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said the association will turn around a R96m deficit posted in 2019 with a surplus that is expected to be R60m for the 2020 financial year.

Safa’s CFO Gronie Hluyo said streamlining‚ global ruling body Fifa’s Covid-19 relief and a reduction in expenditure due to lack of activities‚ mostly national teams being out of action‚ are the main reasons.

“We are expecting a surplus of around R60m. Our books have not been audited yet‚ so once the auditors go through them there will be some adjustments to the figures‚ but we don’t expect much adjustment‚” Hluyo said on Tuesday.

“We have been streamlining in a number of areas. After reporting a loss last year we had to pause and come up with a turnaround strategy that involved cost-cutting in a number of areas.

“That also involved cleaning our balance sheet‚ which involved reassessing all our liabilities and trying to reduce those in areas where we could.

“That’s one area. The other area is that we received some Covid-19 relief from Fifa.”

Hluyo said the amount received in a relief fund from Fifa for this year will be $1m (R16‚8m).

He said the protracted deadlocked negotiation being resolved with the cash-strapped SABC on a broadcast deal‚ even with Safa agreeing to an amount significantly less than the previous R110m annually‚ also contributes to a surplus.

An amount in debt written off to Safa’s 52 regions‚ owed for 2017 and 2018, also helped with the surplus, he said.