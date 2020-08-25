Sport / Soccer

Manchester United defender Lindelöf tackles thief

25 August 2020 - 16:31 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Victor Lindelöf came to the rescue of a woman in her 90s who was robbed of her bag. Picture: MANCHESTER UNITED VIA FACEBOOK
Victor Lindelöf came to the rescue of a woman in her 90s who was robbed of her bag. Picture: MANCHESTER UNITED VIA FACEBOOK
Image: Manchester United via Facebook

Bengaluru — Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf made a timely intervention by chasing down a man who stole a woman’s handbag in his home city of Västerås on Monday, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

A police statement said the suspect snatched the handbag as he cycled past the woman, who is in her 90s. Aftonbladet reported that Lindelöf chased and caught the man before handing him over to the authorities.

“A man who was in the vicinity is said to have run after the suspected perpetrator, caught up with him and held him until the police arrived at the scene,” the police said without naming Lindelöf.

“The police would like to take this opportunity to thank the witness for a quick and sensible intervention to restore the plaintiff’s property.”

Manchester United was not immediately available for comment when contacted, but British media said the club had confirmed the Aftonbladet report.

Lindelöf, who joined United from Portuguese side Benfica in 2017, started 35 Premier League games in the 2019/2020 season as they finished third. 

Reuters

