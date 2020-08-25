Sport / Soccer

England call Harry Maguire up despite arrest in Greece

Southgate's side have not played since November 2019 due to disruption caused by Covid-19

25 August 2020
Harry Maguire. Picture: REUTERS/CARL RECINE
Harry Maguire. Picture: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

London — England manager Gareth Southgate picked defender Harry Maguire in his Nations League squad on Tuesday despite the Manchester United captain having been detained by police after a brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Centre back Maguire pleaded not guilty and was released from custody after his arrest in Mykonos last week. The 27-year-old was represented by his lawyers in court at a hearing on Tuesday.

“It is clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision that I could only take on the information I have,” Southgate told reporters. “I have spoken to Harry, I have the insight into the story that is very different to what is being reported. Clearly, if facts change or information changes, I have to review that decision.

“I have a fantastic relationship with Harry ... I have no reason to doubt what he is telling me.”

England captain Harry Kane is available for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark in September despite being in quarantine after a trip to the Bahamas.

United duo Dean Henderson and Mason Greenwood, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips will all have a chance to make their international debuts.

Midfielder Jack Grealish, who helped Aston Villa retain their Premier League status last season, has not been included in the squad.

Southgate’s England side have not played since November 2019 due to Covid-19 disruption, which also forced Euro 2020 to be pushed back a year.

England face Iceland on September 5 in Reykjavik before taking on Denmark in Copenhagen on September 8.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope. Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker. Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks. Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling.

