Wily Dutch coach gets Cape Town City ticking again

Jan Olde Riekerink has Cape Town City buzzing again after a difficult start to his coaching stint in the Mother City.

The Dutchman guided his charges to a third win in four matches since the resumption of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after the coronavirus lockdown on Sunday when a 10-man City beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 as they continue to make their way up the PSL ladder.

“I think it was too bad that we played with 10 players because we struggled a little in the beginning‚ but finally we found the spaces and started playing the football we wanted to play‚” Riekerink said.

City played with a man down for more than an hour but showed character as they went on to score on the stroke of halftime and then kept the Buccaneers at bay to win three crucial points.

The Dutchman admitted he had found it difficult at first to stamp his authority on the team and get City to play the way he wanted.

City have been the form team in the PSL‚ losing just once, against Stellenbosch FC‚ while dispatching Chippa United before sweeping aside title-chasing defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates in the space of 10 days.

Riekerink hinted there was a clash of cultures and ways of doing things when he first arrived in Cape Town.

“If you are a coach and you are new coming into the team‚ of course there are different rules and different cultures. Everybody has to get used to it. I’m Dutch and I think Dutch and act Dutch. As a group‚ as players and as staff you have to know each other well and that takes time‚” he said.

“With the help of everybody‚ we grew as a group and it is always a process. To be honest, it was not always very stable‚ there were also hard words and hard moments.

“I also mentioned to the players the way they grew to each other already before the [Covid-19] disruptions. The group was growing as a team. They were fighting mentally. The mind is stronger than the body and that is what you saw today.

“They are a fantastic bunch of guys. As a coach you can guide, but they have to do it themselves. The players and the staff have grown [accustomed] to each other very well and I like that very much,” Riekerink said.

“Everybody has different backgrounds, but we work very hard to get everybody together. I must thank my technical team‚ my fitness coach‚ the players and the chairman. They had to believe that we will get out of this and making a team and not individuals‚ and I think that it is what you saw [against Pirates].”

Riekerink inherited a team from Benni McCarthy in November that lacked confidence and was stuck in the middle of the league table with just one win in 18 matches.

The Dutch coach had a torrid start at City, achieving his first win after six matches as the team plunged into relegation territory. City are now in seventh spot with 36 points and three games remaining. They meet Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday before wrapping up their campaign against Highlands Park and SuperSport United.