Daniel Akpeyi remains keeper for season, says Chiefs coach Middendorp

Coach says the Nigerian will be No 1 goalkeeper and Itumeleng Khune will stay on the bench

23 August 2020 - 16:35 Marc Strydom
Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs in action. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY / GALLO IMAGES
Daniel Akpeyi will be the No 1 goalkeeper at Kaizer Chiefs “for the rest of the season”, coach Ernst Middendorp pronounced in a bold statement that signals Itumeleng Khune will not be seen in league leaders Amakhosi’s remaining matches barring injuries.

Earlier in the return to football in the biobubble Middendorp had said Khune was not even on the bench‚ with Bruce Bvuma chosen in the match-day squads as Nigeria No 1 Akpeyi’s deputy‚ because the Bafana Bafana veteran had “missed trainings” due to “challenges”. Chiefs’ coach did not specify what those challenges were.

Akpeyi has conceded six goals in three games since the restart. This has raised questions again on Khune’s continued absence.

Asked about the status of his other goalkeepers‚ Middendorp would only say: “Daniel Akpeyi is the No 1 the entire season‚ and will be the No 1 for the rest of the season.”

Middendorp was asked about Chiefs conceding six goals in three games — a 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits‚ 3-2 win against Polokwane City and a 3-1 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic.

“This is definitely something to highlight‚ something that annoys me a little. We concede goals in critical phases, meaning at the end of a first half‚ in the 45th minute‚” the coach said.

“The game against Bloemfontein‚ lack of concentration‚ lack of being focused,  I was asking for a fully sharp focus for 90 minutes. Coming out of the dressing room we concede the second goal in the 47th minute.

“Playing Bidvest Wits we concede in the 89th minute. These are all critical phases where you ask yourself: ‘What’s happening?’ Keep the focus‚ keep the concentration.

“But it happens. And it’s definitely something to be addressed‚ and that’s what we are doing.”

