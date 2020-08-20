Kaizer Chiefs did not get carried away when Mamelodi Sundowns slipped up in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title race and they should not overreact to their own inability to open a nine-point lead after losing 3-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic‚ coach Ernst Middendorp has said.

In another dramatic week in the championship battle‚ Chiefs bounced back from 2-0 down for a 3-2 victory against Polokwane City on Saturday‚ and then Sundowns slipped 3-2 to Cape Town City on Monday.

That presented Chiefs a chance to extend their lead to nine points — though Downs have a game in hand — if they had won against Celtic at Tuks Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chiefs took a lead through Erick Mathoho’s header in the 35th minute, but then succumbed mildly to fired-up Celtic’s comeback onslaught via goals by Sera Motebang and Victor Letsoalo.

“With this movement‚ counterattack‚ we had a lot of challenges‚ in particular in the second half‚” Middendorp admitted. “It’s definitely something that we were thinking would be going differently. But‚ OK‚ the show goes on and in three or four days we have the next game.”

Middendorp said he did not get carried away with enthusiasm when Sundowns faltered on Monday‚ so would also not panic because of Amakhosi’s slip-up.

He stressed that Chiefs need to be aware that upsets always seem likely in Covid-19 conditions. They should therefore try to find solutions to prevent another upset result on Sunday when Amakhosi face Steve Barker’s always tough Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium.

Middendorp said he was not going to get carried away “just because another team hasn’t made the points”.

“In this campaign starting August 8 and ending on September 5, everybody must know that.

“You will see results‚ as we have seen [on Wednesday]‚ that are not expected. We have seen other results that were not expected.

“And OK‚ it’s definitely something that we have to be alert to‚ to prepare ourselves to be in a better shape on Sunday in the next game.”

Middendorp showed similar unflappability when Chiefs failed to take a six-point advantage last week after being held to a 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits the day after Sundowns drew 0-0 with Orlando Pirates.