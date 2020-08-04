Sport / Soccer

Racism-weary Rose fed up with police stopping him

The Spurs player says he is sceptical about the prospects of lasting change

04 August 2020 - 17:35 Arvind Sriram
Bengaluru — Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has said he is tired of racial discrimination after being regularly stopped by police and asked if his car is stolen.        

The 30-year-old England international said he has had similar experiences for the past 15 years.

“The last time, last week, when I’d just been at my mum’s house, I had pulled up in a car park so the engine was off,” he told the Second Captains podcast.

“The police pulled in and they brought a riot van, three police cars and questioned me. They said they’d had a report that a car had not been driving correctly.

“I’m like: ‘So why does that make it my car?’ I got my ID out and they breathalysed me. It’s just one of those things to me now.

“Each time it’s: ‘Is this car stolen? Where did you get it from? Can you prove that you bought this car’.”

Rose said such incidents had made him sceptical about the prospects of lasting change.

“I just give up with hoping that things will change because that’s some people’s mentality towards racism.”

Rose said in 2019 that he could not wait to leave football because he had had enough of racism in the game. 

Reuters

