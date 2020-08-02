Sport / Soccer

Man United consider signing son of legend Peter Schmeichel

Incumbent goalkeeper David de Gea has made too many high-profile mistakes for the Old Trafford club

02 August 2020 - 16:07 Agency Staff
Kasper Schmeichel. Picture: REUTERS
Kasper Schmeichel. Picture: REUTERS

London — Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Kasper Schmeichel to replace goalkeeper David de Gea.

Britain’s Sun on Sunday newspaper claims  the Leicester keeper is seen as a ready-made replacement for the Spaniard, who has suffered a huge slump in form. Dean Henderson, meanwhile, is not considered ready for the role.

Schmeichel, son of Old Trafford legend Peter, has three years left on his contract at Leicester. But the 2016 Premier League title winner would be relatively cheap — compared to Atletico Madrid's highly-rated Jan Oblak, who has a release clause of about £109m.

SunSport states that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has doubts over whether Henderson is ready for the top job. That is despite a stellar season on loan at Sheffield United. And the Norwegian can no longer offer his blind support to error-prone De Gea.

Schmeichel, 33, has proved a consistent performer at Premier League level. He also starred during Leicester’s run to the Champions League quarterfinals three years ago.

Axing De Gea would also allow United to clear £375,000 a week off their payroll. It would also give them more time to make a long-term decision on 23-year-old Henderson.

