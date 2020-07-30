PSL to kick off with Sundowns vs Pirates blockbuster

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will come back with a bang, with a kickoff date of August 11, and the match on that evening will be a sizzler between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The PSL released the much-awaited revised fixtures for the resumption of the Premiership and National First Division (NFD) in the Gauteng biologically safe environment (BSE) on Thursday.

The matchup between second-placed defending champions Sundowns and fourth-placed Pirates was the fixture that was called off five months ago when football was suspended due to the coronavirus.

The game will now be played at Dobsonville Stadium, which was drawn as Sundowns’ home ground.

The fixture that was also among the two matches cancelled five months ago, between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits, is the second game to take place in the BSE. It will be played at Amakhosi’s new home ground for the duration of the BSE at Orlando Stadium on August 12.

The two fixtures are set to have a huge impact on the title race.

Leaders Chiefs hold a slender four-point lead over Sundowns, who have a game in hand. Wits, in sixth place, are 10 points behind Chiefs but with a game in hand, and play Amakhosi twice before the end of the season, hence still have an outside shot at the title.

Professional football resumes with the Nedbank Cup semifinals on August 8, followed by the league resumption.

The last round of Premiership fixtures will be on September 5, when all games will kick off at 3.30pm.

The Nedbank Cup final will be played on September 8.

The promotion/relegation play-offs — between the second, third and fourth-placed NFD sides, and the second-last Premiership team — will start on September 6 and end on September 21.

The opening fixtures of the NFD will be on August 9 between Real Kings and Cape Umoya at Tsakane Stadium, and Richards Bay and TS Sporting at Tuks Rugby Stadium (both 3.30pm).

The last round of NFD fixtures will be on August 30.