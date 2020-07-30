Speculation that Ernst Middendorp may not continue to coach Kaizer Chiefs from the end of the 2019/2020 season, even if they win the league, is “just rumours”‚ says Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung.

As professional football gears up to return on August 8 from a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus‚ Chiefs lead the Premiership in their 50th anniversary season‚ attempting to reverse four previous seasons without a trophy.

Media reports have also speculated that Chiefs might not be overly keen to continue with Middendorp as coach, even with a championship victory.

“We’ve not even had that discussion as a club‚” Motaung said. “So it’s rumour and talk out there‚ which we don’t know of. So at this moment, I don’t want to entertain the coach’s issues because there is nothing — we have never had a discussion. We have not sat down and discussed his future,” he said, adding, “The coach has a contract; he still has one more season to go.”

Chiefs (48 points from 22 games)‚ who at one stage had a commanding 13-point gap at the top of the Premiership‚ have seen that whittled down to a four-point lead over second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have a game in hand (44 from 21).

Football returns with the Nedbank Cup semifinals on August 8.

The remainder of the 32 Premiership and National First Division sides will enter the Gauteng bio-safe bubble on August 11‚ with a resumption of the top and second-tier leagues purportedly set for August 15.