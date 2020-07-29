Sport / Soccer

Chiefs home in on rivals’ Orlando Stadium

29 July 2020 - 15:11 Marc Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 29: Fans during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
In an ironic twist‚ Kaizer Chiefs will be based at Orlando Stadium‚ the ground of rivals Orlando Pirates‚ for their home venue for the remaining matches of the 2019-20 Premiership in the Gauteng biologically safe environment.

Domestic professional football returns from the suspension imposed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on March 16 due to Covid-19, with the Nedbank Cup semifinals on August 8.

The Premiership‚ where Chiefs are league leaders‚ returns the following week. The revised fixtures are yet to be released‚ but the venues were announced on Wednesday.

All PSL teams have to play behind closed doors at one of eight neutral venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria. The Gauteng-based teams are not allowed to play at their normal home venues. The same applies to the National First Division (NFD).

Pirates were drawn to play their home games at Ellis Park‚ a venue they will share with Durban side Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Mamelodi Sundowns, second in the PSL, share Dobsonville Stadium with eighth-placed Highlands Park. Chiefs share Orlando Stadium with Chippa United.

Chiefs (48 points from 22 games) have a four-point lead over defending champions Sundowns‚ who have a game in hand (44 from 21).

Third-placed SuperSport United‚ who share Bidvest Stadium with Baroka FC‚ have 40 points from 24 games‚ and fourth-placed Pirates 40 from 23.

NFD leaders Ajax Cape Town will share Rand Stadium with fifth-placed JDR Stars. Second-placed Swallows FC are based at Makhulong Stadium with Steenberg United.

Teams undergo one more round of Covid-19 testing on August 10‚ 48 hours before they enter the biologically safe environment bubbles on August 11.

Anyone who enters the sanitised venues may not leave until the matches have been completed. No unauthorised personnel are allowed to enter the bubbles.

All personnel — players‚ technical staff‚ match and league officials — will be accommodated on a single-room basis in quarantined hotels‚ and may only travel to training grounds and match venues.

Match venues 

Premier Soccer League

  • Baroka FC — Bidvest Stadium
  • Cape Town City — Loftus Versfeld
  • AmaZulu — Lucas Moripe Stadium
  • Mamelodi Sundowns — Dobsonville Stadium
  • Orlando Pirates — Ellis Park
  • Bidvest Wits — FNB Stadium
  • Chippa United — Orlando Stadium
  • Bloemfontein Celtic — University of Pretoria Stadium
  • SuperSport United — Bidvest Stadium
  • Kaizer Chiefs — Orlando Stadium
  • Highlands Park — Dobsonville Stadium
  • Lamontville Golden Arrows — Ellis Park
  • Polokwane City — Loftus Versfeld
  • Stellenbosch FC — University of Pretoria Stadium
  • Black Leopards — FNB Stadium
  • Maritzburg United — Lucas Moripe Stadium

National First Division

  • TS Galaxy — Wits Rugby Stadium
  • JDR Stars — Rand Stadium
  • Steenberg United — Makhulong Stadium
  • Mbombela United — UJ Soweto Campus Stadium
  • Richards Bay FC — Tuks Rugby Stadium
  • University of Pretoria FC — Joburg Stadium
  • Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila — Sturrock Park Stadium
  • TS Sporting — Tsakane Stadium
  • Real Kings — Tsakane Stadium
  • Free State Stars — Sturrock Park Stadium
  • Jomo Cosmos — Wits Rugby Stadium
  • Ajax Cape Town — Rand Stadium
  • Swallows FC — Makhulong Stadium
  • Royal Eagles — Joburg Stadium
  • Cape Umoya United — Tuks Rugby Stadium
  • Uthongathi FC — UJ Soweto Campus Stadium

