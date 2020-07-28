Sport / Soccer

Safa to blacklist Belgian coach Luc Eymael after racist outburst

28 July 2020 - 21:06 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Coach Luc Eymael. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
The SA Football Association (Safa) intends to report Luc Eymael to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ world governing body Fifa and continental body CAF so that the controversial Belgian coach never works in SA again.

Eymael was fired with immediate effect on Monday by Tanzania Premier League side Yanga Africans for calling the club’s fans “illiterate” and “monkeys”. Safa said on Tuesday they are in solidarity with the Tanzania FA and Yanga Africans.

“Our own history‚ principles and beliefs compels us to reject racism in all its forms,” Safa said in a statement. “This conduct militates against Nelson Mandela’s understanding of the role of sport in our society that it has the power to change the world‚ power to inspire and unite people in a way that little else does.”

Safa said they have decided on the following steps:

  • To direct a letter to the minister of sport to bring this matter to his attention‚ with Safa’s stated position that we will raise objection to any consideration of granting coach Eymael a work permit in SA in future.
  • Bring this matter to the attention of world football governing body Fifa, as well as the Con federation of African Football (CAF).
  • Write a letter of solidarity and support to the Tanzania FA and to assure them of our full co-operation on any remedial steps they may consider.

“It is further unfortunate that this situation comes in the wake of the global campaign of Black Lives Matter. Africa has the bitter experience of its people being captured and taken as slaves to other continents.

“SA football too has moved from the history of a divided past of having various national football bodies formed on racial lines under apartheid to a single non-racial united association‚” the Safa statement said.

Eymael has coached local teams Blacks Leopards‚ Free State Stars and Polokwane City in SA in the past.

