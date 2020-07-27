Sport / Soccer

Belgian coach kicked out of Tanzania after racist rant

27 July 2020 - 15:54 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Luc Eymael on September 15, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Luc Eymael on September 15, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES

Combustible Belgian coach Luc Eymael has once again courted controversy after he was fired with immediate effect by Tanzania Premier League side Yanga Africans for calling the club’s fans “illiterate” and “monkeys”.

Eymael‚ who joined Yanga Africans in January from Premier Soccer League side Black Leopards‚ is no stranger to controversy and had a frosty relationship with outspoken Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela during his time in SA.

Yanga Africans issued a strongly worded statement on Monday after the discriminatory and racist comments made by Eymael and said the Belgian must leave the East African country.

“The Yanga Club leadership is saddened by the rude and discriminatory statements made by its coach Luc Eymael and spread on social media‚” the Tanzanian club said.

“Some of those statements by coach Luc Eymael [include] accusing the fans that they have no education‚ the people in this country are stupid‚ the fans do not know football … their job is to shout like monkeys and ducks‚ club leaders are zero and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) exists only for Lions.

“Due to these racist statements‚ the Yanga Club leadership has decided to fire Eymael from today [July 27 2020] and ensure he leaves the country as soon as possible.”

Yanga Africans management also apologised to the country’s leadership and public.

Eymael has reportedly apologised for his comments and it remains to be seen if he will be offered a coaching job on the continent again after this outburst.

The controversial mentor coached Leopards‚ Free State Stars and Polokwane City in SA.

