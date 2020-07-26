Sport / Soccer

Champions Liverpool end season on a high

26 July 2020 - 20:27 Philip O’Connor
Divock Origi of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St James Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, the UK, July 26 2020. Picture: JAN KRUGER/GETTY IMAGES
Divock Origi of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St James Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, the UK, July 26 2020. Picture: JAN KRUGER/GETTY IMAGES

Newcastle — Striker Divock Origi scored a rare goal as champions Liverpool came from behind to complete their magnificent Premier League season with a 3-1 win at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Liverpool ended the campaign on 99 points, 18 ahead of nearest rivals Manchester City, while Newcastle finished 13th on 44 points.

Liverpool went behind to the fastest goal scored against them in the Premier League era as Dwight Gayle latched on to Jonjo Shelvey’s free kick and slotted it past Alisson with 26 sec on the clock.

With Liverpool having made five changes to the team that started the 5-3 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, it fell to ever-present Virgil van Dijk to score the equaliser with a towering header seven minutes before halftime.

Belgian forward Origi, who had not scored in the league since bagging a brace against Everton on December 4, put the Reds in front in the 59th minute, cutting in from the left before curling the ball in at the far post.

Liverpool turned the screw by bringing on the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the 64th minute, and Newcastle struggled to deal with their clever movement.

Adopting a shoot-on-sight policy as he chased his 20th league goal of the season, Salah hit the post and it was Mane who fired home in the 89th minute to round off the season in style for the Reds.

“We knew it was going to be tough, and we made it even more difficult for ourselves after I don’t know how many seconds. But we played well, second half was outstanding I think. Good to finish up the season on a high,” Van Dijk said.

Reuters

Man United and Chelsea get Champions League spots

Nervy win in final league match of season earns Solsjaer’s team third place
Sport
2 hours ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: They deserved it because, like way back then, they were the best

Booze was cheap in the Students Union in 1990, Martin Tyler was commentating and Liverpool were winning — before the long wait set in
Opinion
3 days ago

Sundowns adapt to new way of playing football

Brazilians coach says the team is training in small groups and observing social distancing
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: In praise of comeback kids — but ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Effective marketing for golf will ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Sundowns adapt to new way of playing football
Sport / Soccer
4.
F1 avoids the Americas but adds three 2020 ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
SA Rugby takes strong stand on Black Lives Matter
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Souness in awe of Liverpool’s consistency

Sport / Soccer

Arteta backs board after ‘Kroenke-out’ plane stunt

Sport / Soccer

Man City win leaves Hornets on relegation tightrope

Sport / Soccer

FA Cup schedule is unfair, says Manchester United’s Solskjaer

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.