PSL and Safa will be responsible for Covid-19 claims

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s new directives put liability firmly on the shoulders of sports bodies

09 July 2020 - 16:51 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the SA Football Association (Safa) will be held liable for claims for damages or negligence that may occur as a result of Covid-19 casualties when football resumes.

This is part of the fine print in the new directives from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa that were published in the amended government gazette on Monday. They put liability squarely in the hands of the sport body and its affiliates.

In June Mthethwa approved an elaborate plan by the joint liaison committee of Safa and PSL for a safe return to controlled training. It was referred to by Fifa as “one of the best”.

In the latest gazette‚ Mthethwa makes it clear that Safa and the PSL will be held accountable if there is failure from their side to take reasonable measures in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“A sport body must ensure that all its affiliate members are jointly responsible for any claims for damages as a result of failure to take reasonable measures in curbing the spread of Covid-19‚” Mthethwa explained in the gazette.

“The sports body must ensure that all its members comply with the directions‚ regulations and any other applicable legislation. The sport body must assume full responsibility for the safety and security of its members‚ staff and athletes in curbing the spread of Covid-19.”

At the moment‚ PSL and most of the teams in the National First Division are back in training, but there is confusion as their health and safety compliance protocols were not approved by Safa.

Last weekend Mthethwa wrote to Safa president Danny Jordaan reaffirming that the mother body must play the overarching role in ensuring compliance before teams return to training.

