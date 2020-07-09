Sport / Soccer

Irvin Khoza touts Gauteng as venue to complete PSL season

League chair proposes the province as the site of a biologically safe camp to finish the season

09 July 2020 - 16:24 Mahlatse Mphahlele and Marc Strydom
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has proposed Gauteng as the venue for the “bio-bubble” camp for closed-doors matches to complete the 2019/2020 Premiership season‚ and next weekend as the date for the resumption of the league.

The PSL suspended matches more than 100 days ago due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The league’s chair, Irvin Khoza, made these suggestions to all the clubs during a virtual board of governors meeting on Thursday, it is understood.

The proposed venue for the tournament being discussed — with all 16 PSL teams based in a biologically safe environment in a single city — is Gauteng‚ with kickoff on July 19.

The priority is to complete the PSL at all costs but there is a proposal that the National First Division (NFD) end where the log standings are, with leaders Ajax Cape Town promoted.

This means there will be no relegation from the NFD, with second-placed Moroka Swallows and third-placed Uthongathi FC qualifying to go into the promotion and relegation play-offs with the team that finishes second last in the PSL.

These issues are subject to approval by the government and the SA Football Association (Safa), which must provide referees.

Most teams returned to training this week or late last week as each was approved on an individual basis by the PSL as having become compliant with the government-approved league directive on measures such as sanitisation and Covid-19 testing.

The July 19 kickoff for the closed-doors return to football in a biologically safe environment would mean most teams would have had just two weeks’ training ahead of the matches. This could raise concerns of injuries to players‚ who were training largely housebound‚ especially during the earlier‚ more stringent stages of the national lockdown.

Fifa apparently does not have an August 31 deadline to the 2019/2020 season‚ so long as the global body is informed of an extension beyond that. PSL clubs‚ however‚ are believed to have negotiated contract extensions to the end of August for players whose terms were ending in June.

Kaizer Chiefs lead the Premiership by four points‚ though they have played a game more than second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

North West ready and willing to host PSL in ‘bio bubble’

Provincial official says accommodation and stadiums are available for all the remaining fixtures
Sport
3 days ago

Football clubs may have started training prematurely

Health and safety compliance protocols were not approved by the sport’s local governing body, Safa
Sport
2 days ago

For once, even Pitso Mosimane is lost for words

The outspoken coach with an opinion on just about anything is not bold enough to hazard a prediction on who will win the league
Sport
3 days ago

Developing young players the way to go, says Maritzburg’s Kadodia

It is the sustainable route for clubs struggling in the economic downturn
Sport
1 week ago

PSL clubs can train ‘when they are ready’ with Covid-19 safety protocols

Clubs have to meet safety conditions before they will be allowed to get on the sanitised pitch
Sport
1 week ago

Cost of Covid-19 testing crippling clubs financially

First division teams in  England say they may not be able to afford a second round of tests
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
North West cricket chief wants sports minister to ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Djokovic hits back, still undecided on US Open
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Sascoc feud takes a new twist after president ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Ferrari axing blamed for Sebastian Vettel’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Trainer Dennis Drier worthy of induction into ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.