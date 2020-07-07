Sport / Soccer

Klopp’s dream team is all home-grown talent

07 July 2020 - 17:28 Arvind Sriram
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp takes part in a training session at the Melwood Training ground in Liverpool, northwest England on May 28, 2019. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN / AFP
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp takes part in a training session at the Melwood Training ground in Liverpool, northwest England on May 28, 2019. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN / AFP

Liverpool — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is encouraged by the development of the club’s academy graduates and hopes to have an entire squad of home-grown talent at his disposal in the future.

Liverpool secured the top-flight title for the first time in 30 years in June, leading to suggestions that Klopp would give more game time to next-generation players such as Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in the season’s seven remaining games.

That theory ended when Liverpool were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in their first outing after being crowned champions. However, Klopp, whose side are 23 points clear of second-placed City, insisted that his long-term vision is to have a club filled with local talent.

“What we want to be is the sport for everybody with a Scouse soul. The perfect scenario is that we have these role model professionals around,” the Liverpool boss told reporters ahead of their visit to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

“If the boys follow this path with their talent they will have proper careers. The dream is to have all the boys from the academy. The dream is to have a team full of Scousers.”

Jones and Elliott have signed long-term deals with the Premier League champions and Klopp is glad the duo have committed their futures to the club.

“The biggest plus for young players is time. We try to help them as much as they can to become the best players they can be,” he said. “I really like that these boys have committed their future. Our academy is producing some great players in the past few years. The more players you can produce yourself is better [as] it saves you money.”

Sadio Mane, who initially struggled to find his feet at Anfield after arriving from Southampton in 2016, has scored 38 league goals in the past two seasons. Klopp believes the winger’s development has mirrored that of the entire team.

“In the last three years this team made progress and massive steps. It only worked because we made big steps, Sadio is a big example of that,” he said. “I remember when we took this talented player from Southampton he lacked consistency. Now the level he is performing on is consistent. I could write the same book about all the players.” 

Reuters

Rivaldo Coetzee finds his feet in new position at Sundowns

Coach Pitso Mosimane converted utility player from a centre back at Ajax Cape Town into a central midfielder
Sport
3 hours ago

Halftime clash between two Spurs players was ‘beautiful’

Coach Mourinho says Lloris-Son altercation is a sign that the team is growing up
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Ferrari axing blamed for Sebastian Vettel’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Proper foundation crucial to ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Football clubs may have started training ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
For once, even Pitso Mosimane is lost for words
Sport / Soccer
5.
Klopp’s dream team is all home-grown talent
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Football clubs may have started training prematurely

Sport / Soccer

North West ready and willing to host PSL in ‘bio bubble’

Sport / Soccer

For once, even Pitso Mosimane is lost for words

Sport / Soccer

‘Dirty Leeds’ determined not to blow it again

Sport / Soccer

Barcelona’s beautiful win eases pressure on coach Quique Setien

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.