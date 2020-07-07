Sport / Soccer

Halftime clash between two Spurs players was ‘beautiful’

Coach Jose Mourinho says Lloris-Son altercation is a sign that the team is growing up

07 July 2020 - 16:17 Simon Jennings
Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (L), midfielder Lucas Moura (C) and Son Heung-Min react following the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Picture: ADAM DAVY
Bengaluru — The sight of Tottenham Hotspur teammates Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clashing at halftime during their 1-0 victory over Everton on Monday was “beautiful” and a sign that the team are growing up, manager Jose Mourinho said.    

Goalkeeper Lloris and forward Son had to be held apart by teammates shortly after Everton’s Richarlison had gone close to an equaliser, with Lloris clearly angry at Son for not tracking back in the build-up to the chance.

Mourinho said his players were fired up by his criticism of their limp performance in Thursday’s 3-1 defeat by Sheffield United and said the incident showed they were demanding more of each other.

“It’s beautiful,” the Portuguese added. “If you want to blame somebody for that, it’s me, because I was critical of my boys, because they are not critical enough with themselves, with each other.

“It’s something very important for the team to grow and for that you need to demand from each other and be strong personalities. A team of nice boys, the only thing they can win is the Fair Play Cup, which is something that I never won and I am not interested in.”

The victory was Mourinho’s 200th in the Premier League and moved Spurs up to eighth position.

Reuters

