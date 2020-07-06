A senior official in the North West department of arts‚ culture & sport says the province is ready to host the remaining Premier Soccer League (PSL) fixtures that are expected to be played in a “bio bubble” camp in the coming weeks.

Premiership and National First Division (NFD) teams returned to controlled training in the past few days after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave permission for non-contact and contact sport to resume.

The league is yet to disclose the venue for the resumption of the season, but Hendrick Metsileng, co-ordinator in the office of North West MEC Galebekwe Tlhapi, said the province is ready to step in as host of the matches.

“We are willing and ready to host PSL matches in our province‚” said Metsileng. We have given them information regarding our readiness in terms of accommodation‚ stadiums‚ training facilities and other related logistics. What is left is for them to verify information that we have given them so that they satisfy themselves.”

Metsileng said they have the capacity to host all the remaining matches involving the top-flight and NFD sides.

“In terms of the facilities that we have‚ we think we will be ready to host all 32 teams but it depends on what the PSL wants. If they want us to only host PSL matches‚ we can do that. If they want us to host the NFD matches‚ we will do that.

“We will be able to handle the workload that will be there from the players‚ officials and other related logistics‚” he said.

Metsileng said four stadiums would be ready to host matches.

The PSL “approached Royal Bafokeng Sports last week because they wanted to check if the Royal Bafokeng Stadium is available to host matches.

“The next step for the PSL is that if they are happy with the information that has been provided to them‚ they must come to the province and have discussions with us.

“Our Covid-19 cases are low and we will not be having fans inside the stadiums. With regards to training venues‚ I believe the PSL has identified a number of schools have facilities that can be used as training venues.

“The Royal Bafokeng Stadium can host matches tomorrow but we will have to do some work on Olympia Park Stadium‚ Moruleng Stadium and Mogwase Stadium.

Metsileng said they have Sun City Resort‚ Royal Marang Hotel and many lodges to accommodate all 32 teams, and matches can take place at the Royal Bafokeng‚ Olympia Park‚ Moruleng and Mogwase stadiums.