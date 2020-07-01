Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs can now submit their compliance documentation in accordance with the plan for a return to training and will be given the individual go-ahead accordingly.

This clears the way‚ depending on how compliant various clubs are‚ for a return to training for some as early as this week‚ depending on how long the PSL takes to respond.

This was the crux of a PSL board of governors meeting held online on Tuesday.

It is believed PSL legal head Michael Murphy was appointed chief compliance officer of the return to training‚ and medical head Lervasen Pillay is the chief medical officer.

Cape Town City chair John Comitis said his understanding is that once his club’s documentation has been approved they could return to training this week.

“There’s a protocol that has to be followed to return to training. The sports minister [Nathi Mthethwa] has granted us permission to do so [on June 24]‚ under the conditions of that protocol that was submitted by the PSL to the government‚” Comitis said.

“There’s a few things clubs have to do to pass that first point of call. If clubs have done it‚ they’re going to return to training.

“The one is testing‚ the other is the preparation and sanitisation of the premises‚ and certain medical examinations that have to be taken‚ and for the rest you can return.

“Some clubs are not ready‚ and it might take them a few days to get ready. Other clubs‚ like ours, completed our compliance in anticipation. And we’re ready to rumble.”

Many of the PSL’s 32 Premiership and National First Division clubs had the PSL compliance protocols for a return to training in their possession from before they were approved by the department of sport last Wednesday‚ and began fulfilling those some time ago.

The PSL’s return to training directive requires each club to appoint a compliance officer to oversee the staggered return‚ which involves individual training in the first week‚ small-sided in the second‚ squad non-contact in the third and contact training in the fourth week.