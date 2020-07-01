Sport / Soccer

Fernandes and Pogba click to keep Solskjaer smiling

01 July 2020 - 16:10 Zoran Milosavljevic
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on June 30, 2020 in Brighton, England. Picture: MATTHEW PETERS / GETTY IMAGES
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on June 30, 2020 in Brighton, England. Picture: MATTHEW PETERS / GETTY IMAGES

Manchester — Bruno Fernandes has made a telling impact on Manchester United since he joined from Sporting Lisbon in January and his link-up play with Paul Pogba in midfield had them firing on all cylinders against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

The Portugal playmaker’s crisp one-touch passing and eye for goal seem to have transformed United’s engine room, where Pogba had often flattered to deceive.

It seems the France international and 2018 World Cup winner has finally found a midfield partner who can bring the best out of him in Fernandes, who took his overall tally to six goals in 13 games with a fine brace against Brighton in the Premier League.

Fernandes believes United can squeeze into the league’s top four, with fourth-placed Chelsea two points ahead of them with a game in hand, and was quick to credit his teammates for flourishing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We are fighting for a place in the Champions League and we know we can achieve this,” Fernandes told Sky Sports. “I don’t want to talk too much about me and Paul Pogba. We are happy to play together but I am happy to play with everyone. We can combine together, we have qualities, but we know that we have teammates who can do well.

“We knew that we needed to push forward and to try to score from minute one. I was lucky with the first goal and the second goal was amazing, an amazing pass from Mason.”

With Pogba bossing the centre of midfield, 18-year-old Mason Greenwood impressed again with a mature performance, having opened the scoring with a solo effort before he fed Fernandez with a delightful cross for United’s third goal.

Solskjaer also singled out Greenwood, who appears to be cementing a place in the starting line-up alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front.

“He’s got a knack of that, he can go inside or outside, he is developing into a fine player,” Solskjaer said. “We know we have pace and we want to counter quickly. It was a fantastic goal [the third goal], we are very happy with it.” 

Reuters

Salah wants to stay at Liverpool ‘for a long time’

Egyptian star says he's happy after the club won the league for the first time in 30 years
Sport
54 minutes ago

George Maluleka makes the move from Chiefs to the Yellow Nation

Sundowns confirm they have done a deal for the services of the Bafana Bafana midfielder
Sport
1 hour ago

Lampard denies Chelsea interest in free agent Gomes

Chelsea coach denies interest in Gomes and is tight-lipped about West Ham’s Declan Rice except to say he ‘is a good player’
Sport
22 hours ago

Football’s Nations Cup finals postponed for a year

Covid-19 health crisis left little time to complete the qualification competition
Sport
23 hours ago

BLM is about morality, not politics, says English football chief

Premier League CEO Richard Masters defends the actions of players who have been wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

1.
Chiliboy doping verdict imminent
Sport / Rugby
2.
Dustin Johnson’s stellar win helps put golf back ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios trade insults over ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
McLaren Group gets £150m bailout from Bahrain bank
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Lampard denies Chelsea interest in free agent ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Liverpool are now a target, warns one of Arsenal’s Invincibles

Sport / Soccer

Uefa confident Champions League will go ahead in Lisbon

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs hand Ntshangase one-year contract extension

Sport / Soccer

Barcelona coach plays down team rumblings

Sport / Soccer

Cost of Covid-19 testing crippling clubs financially

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.