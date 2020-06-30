Sport / Soccer

Football’s Nations Cup finals postponed for a year

Covid-19 health crisis left little time to complete the qualification competition

30 June 2020 - 17:21 Mark Gleeson
Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad. Picture: REUTERS

The Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in January 2021 have been postponed for a year and will now take place in 2022, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) decided on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 health crisis has caused the suspension of football across most of the continent since March, leaving little time to complete the qualification competition.

The Cup of Nations was due to be held from January 9 to February 6 2021, but is now scheduled for January 2022.

Cameroon will stage the semifinals and final of the 2020 African Champions League, which will be played at a single venue in Douala, Caf’s executive committee decided.

Reuters

