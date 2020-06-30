Sport / Soccer

BLM is about morality, not politics, says English football chief

30 June 2020 - 17:03 Simon Evans
Liverpool's Sadio Mane takes a knee before the match in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Picture: JON SUPER/REUTERS
Liverpool's Sadio Mane takes a knee before the match in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Picture: JON SUPER/REUTERS

London — Premier League CEO Richard Masters defended players’ and clubs’ collective decision to support the Black Lives Matter movement on Tuesday, describing it as a moral cause and not a political one.

When the league restarted in June after a three-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, all players had “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) on their shirts instead of their names in the opening round of games and they have continued to take a knee before kickoff in support of BLM.

At a hearing of the British parliament’s digital, culture, media and sport committee, Conservative MP Steve Brine said the league’s support for the movement appeared to mark a shift from its previous opposition to political messages in the sport.

He highlighted previous cases of politics in English football, such as when Arsenal distanced themselves from Mesut Ozil’s support for the Uighur Muslim population in China and when the league fined Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence campaigners.

“How did we get from Ozil and Pep to Black Lives Matter, and can the Premier League players and managers now be assured that anything goes if they have a cause that they feel strongly about and the Premier League will not take action against them?” he asked Masters.

“I think we are living in unprecedented times,” Masters replied. “Players are used to being the message board for other people’s messages, and on this occasion they wanted to make two very clear statements as players, supported by the Premier League and the clubs: thanking the NHS and also recognising the issues that are going around the world; and the support of the sentiment of Black Lives Matter,” he said.

“We listened and are happy to support them.

“I don’t think it sets any particular precedent. I think it is perfectly possible to support the Black Lives Matter sentiment without being seen to support any political organisation,” he said.

“We are an apolitical organisation — we don’t support political organisations.”

Masters said “all players” had backed the campaign, but he added there would be a high bar for any future initiatives, which would have to be agreed upon.

“We are drawing a clear distinction between a moral cause and a political movement or agenda. While there may be a difficulty sometimes, dividing the two, our position is clear: politics no, moral causes yes — when agreed,” he said.

Masters said if players got involved in political messaging on the field without agreement, they would remain in breach of regulations and could face fines.

Labour MP Julie Elliott said she was concerned about Masters’s explanation.

“I think you are opening up a can of worms by how you have responded to those questions,” she said.

Masters reiterated that the decision to back BLM was a collective one, saying it had come out of conference call discussions with the captains of the Premier League clubs, and did not set a precedent.

“This is all players coming together … it is a firm position from all players,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that whenever players on an individual [or] collective basis want to do something that the Premier League and clubs will be duty-bound to support it.” 

Reuters

Liverpool are now a target, warns one of Arsenal’s Invincibles

Gilberto Silva knows what it’s like to play for a dominant force, after being part of the Gunners’ unbeaten season
Sport
2 hours ago

Uefa confident Champions League will go ahead in Lisbon

Uefa in constant contact with Portuguese Football Federation over spread of coronavirus in the country
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs hand Ntshangase one-year contract extension

But midfielder will have to impress coach Ernst Middendorp to get game time
Sport
1 day ago

Barcelona coach plays down team rumblings

Setien admits he's never had a bigger job but denies that he is out of his depth
Sport
1 day ago

Cost of Covid-19 testing crippling clubs financially

First division teams in  England say they may not be able to afford a second round of tests
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Chiefs hand Ntshangase one-year contract extension
Sport / Soccer
2.
Barcelona coach plays down team rumblings
Sport / Soccer
3.
Mercedes change to black cars in antiracism stand
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Cost of Covid-19 testing crippling clubs ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Lewis Hamilton chases Schumacher record as F1 ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Karim Benzema’s brilliance sends Real Madrid to the top

Sport / Soccer

Mauling by Frankfurt was turning point for champions yet again Bayern

Sport / Soccer

Low rate of positive Covid-19 tests a good sign, say Safa and PSL

Sport / Soccer

Gunners grab a last-minute ticket to FA Cup semis

Sport / Soccer

Santo keeps his feet on the ground as Wolves eye Champions League

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.