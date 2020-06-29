Kaizer Chiefs have surprisingly agreed to a one-year contract extension with forgotten midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase.

Ntshangase’s decision to stay on at Naturena is unexpected‚ given his prolonged stay on the sidelines‚ but it could be a calculated move by Amakhosi as they are appealing against the transfer ban handed down by Fifa on former player Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

Ntshangase has seen little action since joining Chiefs from Baroka FC at the beginning of 2018 and if Amakhosi are banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows‚ he may well be a key addition for the side even from the bench.

“Foremost‚ I am emotional about it. I want to thank the chairman for this opportunity‚” Ntshangase said on Monday.

When the premiership season resumes in the coming weeks‚ the midfielder will have his work cut out as he has to convince coach Ernst Middendorp, who has completely ignored him this season.

Dax joined Chiefs from Malagasy side Fosa Juniors in July 2018‚ but the islanders claimed he had signed a professional contract with them in November 2016‚ which the player vehemently denies.

Chiefs took their appeal to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) in Switzerland at the beginning of 2020 after they were banned from signing players in the next two transfer windows. They argue that they did not have the opportunity to give a heads of argument in the Fifa case‚ which made a ruling based on submitted evidence only.

Amakhosi also argue that Dax’s former club failed to load the alleged contract onto Fifa’s Transfer Matching System (TMS) as they should have done had it existed at the time of his move. Instead it was only revealed months later‚ with a signature that Dax claims is not his‚ a claim that was backed by a handwriting expert brought in by Chiefs.

In other news at Naturena‚ defender Philani Zulu penned a one-year contract extension on Monday.