Sport / Soccer

Barcelona coach plays down team rumblings

Setien admits he has never had a bigger job but denies he is out of his depth

29 June 2020 - 15:56 Richard Martin
Barcelona's Spanish coach Quique Setien looks on during the Copa del Rey (King's Cup) football match between UD Ibiza and FC Barcelona at the Can Misses municipal stadium in Ibiza, on January 22, 2020. Picture: JAIME REINA / AFP
Barcelona's Spanish coach Quique Setien looks on during the Copa del Rey (King's Cup) football match between UD Ibiza and FC Barcelona at the Can Misses municipal stadium in Ibiza, on January 22, 2020. Picture: JAIME REINA / AFP

Barcelona — Barcelona coach Quique Setien says he does not always see eye to eye with his squad as their La Liga title bid threatens to unravel after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

Second-placed Barca trail Real Madrid by two points with six games to go and face a gruelling match at home to third-placed Atletico Madrid on Tuesday which they need to win to stay in close contention in the title race.

“It’s true that you often have arguments with players as you do in everyday life and that’s nothing new,” Setien told a virtual news conference on Monday.

“I was not an easy player to deal with and I understand this perfectly well. What we have to do is try to convince everyone that we have to defend a common idea,” said  the former Atletico Madrid, Logrones and Racing Santander midfielder.

Footage of the Celta match showed Lionel Messi ignoring instructions from assistant Eder Sarabia during the water break. Striker Luis Suarez, meanwhile, appeared to criticise Setien in a post-match interview, saying it was the coaching staff’s job to analyse why the team keeps dropping points away from home.

Setien, however, tried to play down suggestions there was a rift between him and his players.

“These are random incidents and I don’t give them too much importance. When you don’t win games everyone tries to stir the pot but this is the circus we’re in,” he said.

“We’re more concerned about the general atmosphere of the team and overall the relationship with the squad is good. It’s true that we don’t agree about certain things but I don’t think there’s any problem worth mentioning.”

The 61-year-old Setien, whose biggest job before Barca was with Real Betis, said he was not used to dealing with a dressing room of Barca’s calibre and personalities but added that it was vital everyone worked in the team’s best interests.

“I have no problem in admitting that this level is new to me, and that I’m in a learning process. We all have to step back a bit for the good of the team, including the players. You can’t do everything you want.

“This is a team and has to act like one. Sometimes you have to sacrifice personal things for the good of the team, that’s what’s going to give us victory.”

Reuters

Cost of Covid-19 testing crippling clubs financially

First division teams in  England say they may not be able to afford a second round of tests
Sport
1 hour ago

Gunnar Solskjaer will be missing an Angel at Man United

Highly rated teenage midfielder Gomes seems set to leave Old Trafford
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Nadal unlikely to defend US Open title
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Santo keeps his feet on the ground as Wolves eye ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
White goes on a spend-it-to-mend-it spree at Bulls
Sport / Rugby
4.
Athletics SA cites lack of insurance for delay in ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Karim Benzema’s brilliance sends Real Madrid to ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Karim Benzema’s brilliance sends Real Madrid to the top

Sport / Soccer

Mauling by Frankfurt was turning point for champions yet again Bayern

Sport / Soccer

Low rate of positive Covid-19 tests a good sign, say Safa and PSL

Sport / Soccer

Gunners grab a last-minute ticket to FA Cup semis

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.