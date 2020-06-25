Sport / Soccer

Safa to pay R8.6m in honorariums owed to itself

But SA Football Association will write off R50m it owes to regions

25 June 2020 - 15:47 Marc Strydom
Safa House in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
Safa House in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN

SA Football Association’s (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) decided at the weekend to write off about R50m it owes to its regions‚ but not about R8.6m in honorariums owed to itself.

NEC committee members decided last Saturday to write off an amount that varies marginally for its 52 regions‚ but averages at about R1m per region‚ and which has been unpaid for two years‚ it is believed.

Yet the NEC did not write off an honorarium that is also owed‚ but has also not been paid yet by cash-strapped Safa‚ to the NEC members of R120‚000 for the years 2017 and 2018. That amounts to R240‚000 still owed by Safa to its 36 NEC members‚ or a total of R8.64m.

Safa cannot pay that amount at present‚ so it remains a credit. But the regions no longer have the money that is owed to them‚ even as a credit‚ a lack of funding that has potentially affected their day-to-day administration‚ coaches education programmes and junior leagues they run.

An honorarium is a payment made for work done on a voluntary basis. It is normally a token payment made as recognition for services rendered‚ and is supposed to be made when an organisation has the money to pay it.

Safa communications director Dominic Chimhavi claimed the honorarium that was not written off was already a 50% reduction‚ but could not explain how.

“That is wrong. The honorarium was actually cut by half. People should tell you the truth. You are being given half-baked stories‚” Chimhavi said.

“They [the NEC] agreed on Saturday that they will be paid half of it — 50%. All your facts are very wrong.”

Asked to elaborate on how the facts were wrong‚ Chimhavi responded: “No‚ because now you write your story from your sources‚ and you will just file your story.”

The NEC members’ honorarium for 2019 was apparently tentatively put on hold at the last Safa annual general meeting in December‚ to be resolved at a special general meeting (SGM) this month‚ but that SGM was derailed by the coronavirus.

The debt to the regions being written off comes when multiple sources have pointed out that the 18 provincial technical officers (PTOs) installed in the country’s nine provinces by technical director Neil Tovey have been removed as a cost-cutting measure.

The sources all expressed concern that the removal of the PTOs — qualified coaches responsible for coaching education and ensuring junior leagues and development initiatives at regional and local football association level run smoothly — will cripple Safa’s development capability.

Chimhavi has denied the PTOs were removed‚ saying new acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe is negotiating to renew their contracts.

Tovey will not renew his contract at the end of June.

Neil Tovey and cash-strapped Safa part ways

Technical director is said to feel he will be unable to oversee development effectively due to cost-cutting
Sport
1 day ago

Drama at Safa as Ria Ledwaba vows to fight her axeing

Long-serving football administrator wants to know whether accusations against Danny Jordaan are true
Sport
3 days ago

Would-be PSL sponsors jostle for position

Short-term insurance group OUTsurance might also throw its hat into the ring
Sport
6 days ago

Safa has gone backwards since 2010, says Benni

SA’s leading scorer lashes out at the national football body for wasting opportunities
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Covid-19-positive Novak Djokovic ‘deeply sorry’ ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Durban July no longer in jeopardy after Gold ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
How Rassie masked illness at the 2019 Rugby World ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Suspended CEO Moroe accuses Cricket SA of ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Japan’s Rugby World Cup a huge economic success
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Mosimane wary of plan for huge camp to restart PSL

Sport / Soccer

Safa appoints legal officer as acting CEO

Sport / Soccer

DA calls for Safa to suspend Danny Jordaan

Sport / Soccer

Danny Jordaan vs Gay Mokoena in Safa spat

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.