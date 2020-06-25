Sport / Soccer

Imagine if the ground was full, says overjoyed Klopp

25 June 2020 - 15:01 Simon Evans
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates with Alisson after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), June 24, 2020. Picture: REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Liverpool — It should have been a night when a packed Anfield celebrated why Liverpool are set to win the Premier League but after a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, Juergen Klopp says his players created their own atmosphere in front of an empty Kop.

The first game at Liverpool’s home since the Covid-19 stoppage brought four superb goals as Klopp’s side moved within two points of securing their first league title in 30 years.

“Imagine if this stadium would have been full today and all the people could have experienced it live,” said Klopp, whose side would be crowned champions on Thursday if Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea.

“I don’t think the game could have been better because my boys played like everybody was in the stadium. The atmosphere on the pitch was incredible,” he said.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane, each special in different ways, earned Liverpool the three points.

“I liked the game so much,” Klopp said. “We were 4-0 up in the 87th minute and four players chasing one Crystal Palace player like it’s the only ball in the world ... wonderful result and a wonderful game. The way we played, the passion we showed was so exceptional, there was moments that I couldn’t believe it.

“On the pitch I don’t think we’d have done better with a crowd. I’m so happy that we showed that we do it for the people even when they’re not really here.”

Reuters 

