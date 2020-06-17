Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has paid tribute to former Free State Stars chair Mike Mokoena after the veteran football administrator’s death on Wednesday.

Middendorp‚ who coached Free State Stars in 2015‚ described Mokoena as a charismatic leader with exceptional personal qualities.

“I was profoundly sad when I learnt of Mr Mike Mokoena’s death‚” said Middendorp.

“He was a charismatic leader who showed power legitimised on the basis of exceptional personal qualities. In our regular technical team meetings‚ Mr Mokoena simply said what was needed to be said directly and straightforwardly.

“At the same time‚ I enjoyed how he inspired people to work together and how he created a team with a goal-orientated atmosphere. It was always a pleasure and I am blessed to have had the opportunity of be a coach at Free State Stars.”

The Mokoena family confirmed that one of the founding members of the National Soccer League died after a long battle with cancer.

Bloemfontein Celtic management sent their condolences and also paid tribute to Mokoena.

“Bloemfontein Celtic would like to pass on its deepest condolences to Free State Stars‚ the Mokoena family and friends on the passing of their chairman and loved one.”

Football agent Mike Makaab said football has lost an “amazing man”.

“I have lost a great friend of many years. To the family‚ you are in my prayers during this difficult time,” he said.

Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United also joined thousands of people who sent their condolences.