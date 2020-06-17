Sport / Soccer

Football world mourns Mike Mokoena

17 June 2020 - 16:52 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mike Mokoena (left). Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
Mike Mokoena (left). Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has paid tribute to former Free State Stars chair Mike Mokoena after the veteran football administrator’s death on Wednesday.

Middendorp‚ who coached Free State Stars in 2015‚ described Mokoena as a charismatic leader with exceptional personal qualities.

“I was profoundly sad when I learnt of Mr Mike Mokoena’s death‚” said Middendorp.

“He was a charismatic leader who showed power legitimised on the basis of exceptional personal qualities. In our regular technical team meetings‚ Mr Mokoena simply said what was needed to be said directly and straightforwardly.

“At the same time‚ I enjoyed how he inspired people to work together and how he created a team with a goal-orientated atmosphere. It was always a pleasure and I am blessed to have had the opportunity of be a coach at Free State Stars.”

The Mokoena family confirmed that one of the founding members of the National Soccer League died after a long battle with cancer.

Bloemfontein Celtic management sent their condolences and also paid tribute to Mokoena.

“Bloemfontein Celtic would like to pass on its deepest condolences to Free State Stars‚ the Mokoena family and friends on the passing of their chairman and loved one.”

Football agent Mike Makaab said football has lost an “amazing man”.

“I have lost a great friend of many years. To the family‚ you are in my prayers during this difficult time,” he said.

Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United  also joined thousands of people who sent their condolences.

KEVIN McCALLUM: The man who wasn’t at the 2010 World Cup opener

The opening match of the 2010 World Cup had the laughter and the tears — but no Madiba
Opinion
6 days ago

Wits coach Gavin Hunt urges players to act like professionals despite club’s sale

Hunt won't comment on new owner's statement that he cannot afford the coach
Sport
22 hours ago

Chippa players ‘breaking lockdown rules’

The Port Elizabeth-based club is being accused of holding training sessions on a local beach
Sport
2 hours ago

English Premier League returns and Liverpool almost have title in the bag

The jostling for a spot in the Champions League will now take place in empty stadiums
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Clive Eksteen fights back, takes Cricket SA to ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Wits coach Gavin Hunt urges players to act like ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Mutual respect will underpin role, says new Bulls ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Golf’s return brings tough times to McIlroy and ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Nick Kyrgios hits at Americans for going ahead ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Atletico Madrid play to draw on return to Spanish league

Sport / Soccer

KEVIN McCALLUM: The man who wasn’t at the 2010 World Cup opener

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.