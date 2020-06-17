Sport / Soccer

Chippa players ‘breaking lockdown rules’

Insiders say the club took no action after complaints that its players have been training on a Port Elizabeth beach

17 June 2020 - 15:32 Mahlatse Mphahlele and Marc Strydom
Rulani Mokwena. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY / GALLO IMAGES
Chippa United could face government sanctions for breaking level 3 lockdown regulations after it emerged the Eastern Cape club’s players were involved in group training at Port Elizabeth’s Kings Beach.

Clubs are not permitted to train under level 3 because the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa are still discussing protocols on the safe return of football.

“I am going to investigate this matter internally and whoever is found to have broken the rules and regulations will be brought to book‚” said Chippa United COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi.

Insiders close to the matter said the United players have been training at Kings Beach for a number of days and concerned citizens reported the matter to the club‚ but no action has been taken.

Another insider said the players have been training under the watchful eye of coach Rhulani Mokwena in their own training clothes and not in the kit of the club as a way of disguising themselves.

It is also believed that the players are not comfortable with the situation as they fear contracting Covid-19 by training in groups while there has not been testing by accredited health and safety officials.

Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi said it is investigating the matter.

