Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says it will be important for his players to finish the 2019-20 season “treating the game with respect”‚ despite the distraction of the news that the club has been sold.

The sale by Bidvest of the premier division franchise of Wits was confirmed by new owner Masala Mulaudzi‚ chair of GladAfrica Championship Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Hunt did not want to comment on the sale. Nor did he want to speak on Mulaudzi’s admission that he would not be able to afford the coach.

“It’s not my place to say anything right now. I think the chairman [Bidvest Wits chair Alan Fainman] will make a statement in the next day or two‚” he said.

Asked how difficult it will be for Wits’ squad to complete the season‚ Hunt said: “Well‚ we’ve only seen the players on [online meeting application] Zoom. We haven’t had a face to face. And I think once we get together we’ll see and I’ll get a feel for where we’re going and what’s going to happen.

“It’s important for us as professionals to finish as professionals and do a proper job. Let’s treat the game with respect.”

The sale will come as a huge distraction to Wits’ players and technical staff should the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) and the government come to an agreement for the 2019-20 Premiership season to return to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

A combination of the sale of the club, together with players being linked to other teams, or mulling a potential move to Limpopo has put pressure on the squad. The unprecedented suspension of football during the coronavirus lockdown has worsened the situation.