Boris Johnson bows to Marcus Rashford’s campaign to feed poor children

London — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will provide a summer food fund for struggling families in the UK, bowing to pressure from England forward Marcus Rashford and his campaign to prevent children from going hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

British ministers originally said school food vouchers would not be available over the long summer holiday, prompting the 22-year-old Manchester United forward to take up the cause and reveal how he had relied on such support as a boy.

Before a debate in parliament, and as some MPs from the governing Conservative Party called for a change, Johnson’s spokesperson said the government would provide a Covid summer food fund costing about £120m.

“Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer. To reflect this we will be providing a Covid summer food fund,” his spokesperson said.

Rashford used a column in The Times newspaper on Tuesday to argue that while he may not have the education of an MP, he did have a social education. He has already helped to raise about £20m with charity FareShare UK to supply meals to struggling families.

“I don’t even know what to say,” he said on Twitter of the change in policy. “Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020.”