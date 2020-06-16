Sport / Soccer

Boris Johnson bows to Marcus Rashford’s campaign to feed poor children

The Manchester United and England forward scores on his debut in the political pressure arena

16 June 2020 - 19:27 Elizabeth Piper
England's Marcus Rashford. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS/TONY O'BRIEN
England's Marcus Rashford. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS/TONY O'BRIEN

London — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will provide a summer food fund for struggling families in the UK, bowing to pressure from England forward Marcus Rashford and his campaign to prevent children from going hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

British ministers originally said school food vouchers would not be available over the long summer holiday, prompting the 22-year-old Manchester United forward to take up the cause and reveal how he had relied on such support as a boy.

Before a debate in parliament, and as some MPs from the governing Conservative Party called for a change, Johnson’s spokesperson said the government would provide a Covid summer food fund costing about £120m.

“Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer. To reflect this we will be providing a Covid summer food fund,” his spokesperson said.

Rashford used a column in The Times newspaper on Tuesday to argue that while he may not have the education of an MP, he did have a social education. He has already helped to raise about £20m with charity FareShare UK to supply meals to struggling families.

“I don’t even know what to say,” he said on Twitter of the change in policy. “Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020.”

The move by the government was met with widespread praise for Rashford from fellow sports stars, politicians and the mayor of London. “Well played, Marcus. Well played,” said former England captain and pundit Gary Lineker on Twitter.

“Good to see Marcus Rashford keeping up his record of scoring on debut in each new competition,” one comment said.

Reuters

English Premier League returns and Liverpool almost have title in the bag

The jostling for a spot in the Champions League will now take place in empty stadiums
Sport
3 hours ago

KEVIN McCALLUM: The man who wasn’t at the 2010 World Cup opener

The opening match of the 2010 World Cup had the laughter and the tears — but no Madiba
Opinion
5 days ago

How SA’s super soccer fan cracked a world record

Kaizer Chiefs supporter Thulani Ngcobo attended the most matches at a World Cup tournament
Sport
1 week ago

Gavin Hunt rubbishes link to Chiefs job

Bidvest Wits coach feels embarrassed by speculation that has repeatedly surfaced over the past two months
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Suspended cricket chief Thabang Moroe brings in ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Stormers coach John Dobson drools over Kiwi ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Appiah and Eksteen fight their Cricket SA ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Atletico Madrid play to draw on return to Spanish ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
De Kock and Crawford could duel for Silvano filly ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Boris Johnson needs solid plan for reopening UK schools

Opinion

Is this why the UK has Europe’s highest official Covid-19 toll?

World / Europe

UK says no to post-Brexit extension with chaotic split possible

World / Europe

Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson as UK scientists speak out on Covid failures

World / Europe

MARTIN WOLF: If second wave of Covid-19 occurs, UK may well opt for ‘let it ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.