Sport / Soccer

Atletico Madrid play to draw on return to Spanish league

Koke dedicates goal to Atletico women's player Virginia Torrecilla who recently had a brain tumour removed

14 June 2020 - 19:51 Richard Martin
Iker Muniain of Athletic Club celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during their La Liga match against Club Atletico de Madrid in Bilbao, Spain, June 14 2020. Picture: PEDRO SALADO/QUALITY SPORT/GETTY IMAGES
Iker Muniain of Athletic Club celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during their La Liga match against Club Atletico de Madrid in Bilbao, Spain, June 14 2020. Picture: PEDRO SALADO/QUALITY SPORT/GETTY IMAGES

Bilbao — Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday on their return to action after La Liga's three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, missing out on the chance to capitalise on slip-ups by their rivals for Champions League places.

Iker Muniain gave Athletic the lead in an empty San Mames stadium by prodding home in the 37th minute to complete a clever move but Atletico responded two minutes later when Diego Costa slotted in following a through ball from Koke.

Atletico are sixth on 46 points, level with fifth-placed Getafe, who lost at Granada on Friday, and fourth-placed Real Sociedad, who host Osasuna later on Sunday. Athletic are 10th on 38.

“We're not in the worst situation as this was our first game back and Athletic are a difficult side but we cannot afford to slip up again if we want to get into the Champions League,” said Atletico midfielder Koke.

“It's strange to come to a place like San Mames which is usually spectacular and which lives for football and to have no fans but we hope we can get back to normality soon.”

This was Atletico's first game since their momentous 3-2 win over Champions League holders Liverpool and coach Diego Simeone decided to deploy Marcos Llorente, who scored twice against the English side and is usually a holding midfielder, in attack just behind Costa.

Yannick Carrasco caused the home team problems in the first half and came within inches of scoring the first goal, flashing a shot wide of the far post after being played in by Llorente.

Carrasco fired wide again before Athletic came to life and Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak was forced to keep out headers from Inaki Williams and Yeray Alvarez before Muniain found a way past the Slovenian.

But Atletico have a habit of scoring soon after conceding and Costa made no mistake when played in by Koke, dedicating his goal to Atletico women's player Virginia Torrecilla who recently had a brain tumour removed.

Atletico had the best chance to win the game after the interval when Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon parried a cross from Renan Lodi into the path of Santiago Arias but the keeper recovered to block the rebound with his leg.

Reuters 

How SA’s super soccer fan cracked a world record

Kaizer Chiefs supporter Thulani Ngcobo attended the most matches at a World Cup tournament
Sport
5 days ago

Gavin Hunt rubbishes link to Chiefs job

Bidvest Wits coach feels embarrassed by speculation that has repeatedly surfaced over the past two months
Sport
4 days ago

Playing behind closed doors will test big teams‚ says Komphela

Top teams will miss their huge crowds of supporters, says Golden Arrows coach
Sport
6 days ago

SA football loses Absa as its main sponsor

But the bank could continue its relationship with soccer through one of the important cup competitions
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Suspended cricket chief Thabang Moroe brings in ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Appiah and Eksteen fight their Cricket SA ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Cricket SA management ‘untransformed overnight’
Sport / Cricket
4.
How Hansie Cronjé lost his way
Sport / Cricket
5.
Flo Jo cloud hangs over adverts for Chinese ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Barcelona and Real Madrid gear up for tight title chase

Sport / Soccer

Ole! La Liga is fired up for restart in empty stadiums

Sport / Soccer

Komphela gives five subs the thumbs up

Sport / Soccer

Football resumes in Portugal, with some bickering

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.