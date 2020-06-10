Gavin Hunt has said there is “nothing in it” concerning media speculation and constant whispers that he is to be coach of Kaizer Chiefs next season.

The Bidvest Wits coach said he was embarrassed by the speculation.

Reports have kept surfacing in the past two months that Hunt will take over at Chiefs next season‚ despite incumbent Ernst Middendorp having steered Amakhosi to the top of the Premiership and on the verge of a league title before football was suspended due to the coronavirus on March 16.

“Listen, it’s quite embarrassing for me. Because somebody’s got a job‚ and my name’s being thrown about here‚” four-time Premiership winner Hunt said on Wednesday.

“I’ve got a contract with the club for another year here at Wits. It’s not nice. I wouldn’t want someone to be rumoured about [being linked to] my job all the time.

“There is nothing to it. There’s nothing to talk about. People in lockdown are just trying to make stories.

“It’s very unprofessional. They [Chiefs] have got somebody in place. They’re top of the league. But it’s not nice from my perspective because there’s nothing in it.”

Middendorp’s contract with Chiefs ends in June 2021.

Speculation about Hunt and Chiefs has been fuelled by reports that Wits’ owners‚ Bidvest‚ are selling the club.

Premiership leaders Chiefs (48 points from 22 games) had a four-point lead over second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who had a game in hand (44 from 21), when football was suspended.

Wits (38 from 21) were 10 points behind the leaders but had an outside shot at the title by virtue of playing Amakhosi twice in their last nine games.

The Premier Soccer League‚ the SA Football Association and the government are continuing to explore options for a safe return to play for professional football.