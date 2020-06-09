Making the country happy by scoring that 2010 World Cup opening goal will be his legacy‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala has said, as the 10-year anniversary of Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 draw against Mexico at Soccer City approaches.

Thursday marks a decade since the kickoff of the first World Cup on African soil, where then Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala set the opener alight‚ scoring the most beautiful of opening goals for the tournament.

Shabba’s summation of that glorious moment was eloquent and on a par with the goal he scored.

“The feeling is still the same. It was an iconic moment‚ not only for me but for South Africans‚ for the continent and for the world‚” Tshabalala said.

“I’m just grateful that on the day I was chosen to shine. And I’m also grateful that I made a positive impact and I brought happiness to people‚ and I united people by scoring that goal.

“That’ll be my legacy more than anything. The lives that I have touched‚ the difference that I’ve made. And making people happy.

“Remembering the goal as well‚ because I know some people were in the shebeens‚ taverns‚ fan parks. I watched the videos over and over again where people were celebrating‚ jumping‚ hugging‚ and it really makes me emotional. But proud as well that I did somehow make an impact on people’s lives. And I’ll be forever grateful.”

On Friday June 11 2010‚ with SA at a standstill from the 4pm kickoff and the world glued to their television screens for the opening game of Africa’s first World Cup‚ Bafana had been nervous and disjointed in the opening half.

Carlos Alberto Parreira’s men snapped into a solid shape in the second half and took the game to an overconfident Mexico pressing too high at the halfway line.

SA’s excellent absorption of the pressure saw them win the ball‚ and it was worked via Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Katlego Mphela to Kagisho Dikgacoi in the centre circle‚ who looked up to see the run of Tshabalala free down the left.

The Fulham man’s pass was almost as beautiful as the screaming 55th-minute finish Tshabalala would zoom past goalkeeper Oscar Perez in one of the great moments of World Cup opening-match history.

Barcelona midfielder Rafael Marquez’s 79th-minute equaliser‚ and Katlego Mphela hitting the post in injury time‚ conspired to dash the hosts’ aspirations of a victory that might have seen them progress out of the group stage.