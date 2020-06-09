Sport / Soccer

World Cup 2010: The ‘Shabba moment’ is a goal for the ages

A flashback to the day Siphiwe Tshabalala’s opener for the tournament inspired the whole African continent

09 June 2020 - 18:16 Marc Strydom
Siphiwe Tshabalala, right, scores South Africa's first goal at the Fifia World Cup 2010 in South Africa. File photo: ACTION IMAGES/JASON CAIRNDUFF
Siphiwe Tshabalala, right, scores South Africa's first goal at the Fifia World Cup 2010 in South Africa. File photo: ACTION IMAGES/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Making the country happy by scoring that 2010 World Cup opening goal will be his legacy‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala has said, as the 10-year anniversary of Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 draw against Mexico at Soccer City approaches.

Thursday marks a decade since the kickoff of the first World Cup on African soil, where then Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala set the opener alight‚ scoring the most beautiful of opening goals for the tournament.

Shabba’s summation of that glorious moment was eloquent and on a par with the goal he scored.

“The feeling is still the same. It was an iconic moment‚ not only for me but for South Africans‚ for the continent and for the world‚” Tshabalala said.

“I’m just grateful that on the day I was chosen to shine. And I’m also grateful that I made a positive impact and I brought happiness to people‚ and I united people by scoring that goal.

“That’ll be my legacy more than anything. The lives that I have touched‚ the difference that I’ve made. And making people happy.

“Remembering the goal as well‚ because I know some people were in the shebeens‚ taverns‚ fan parks. I watched the videos over and over again where people were celebrating‚ jumping‚ hugging‚ and it really makes me emotional. But proud as well that I did somehow make an impact on people’s lives. And I’ll be forever grateful.”

On Friday June 11 2010‚ with SA at a standstill from the 4pm kickoff and the world glued to their television screens for the opening game of Africa’s first World Cup‚ Bafana had been nervous and disjointed in the opening half.

Carlos Alberto Parreira’s men snapped into a solid shape in the second half and took the game to an overconfident Mexico pressing too high at the halfway line.

SA’s excellent absorption of the pressure saw them win the ball‚ and it was worked via Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Katlego Mphela to Kagisho Dikgacoi in the centre circle‚ who looked up to see the run of Tshabalala free down the left.

The Fulham man’s pass was almost as beautiful as the screaming 55th-minute finish Tshabalala would zoom past goalkeeper Oscar Perez in one of the great moments of World Cup opening-match history.

Barcelona midfielder Rafael Marquez’s 79th-minute equaliser‚ and Katlego Mphela hitting the post in injury time‚ conspired to dash the hosts’ aspirations of a victory that might have seen them progress out of the group stage.

Still questions a decade on from SA’s World Cup

Danny Jordaan, who ran the local organising committee, insists that 2010 left a positive legacy for SA
Sport
2 hours ago

Safa has gone backwards since 2010, says Benni

SA’s leading scorer lashes out at the national football body for wasting opportunities
Sport
1 day ago

How SA’s super soccer fan cracked a world record

Kaizer Chiefs supporter Thulani Ngcobo attended the most matches at a World Cup tournament
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Conduct of Sascoc board devious‚ says Canoeing SA
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Survey helps golf courses work ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Ngam and Toyana lament poor state of cricket in ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
How Rugby World Cup 2023 will shape up
Sport / Rugby
5.
Sascoc pays salaries one day late
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Sport is finding its feet again

Opinion / Editorials

How SA’s super soccer fan cracked a world record

Sport / Soccer

Safa has gone backwards since 2010, says Benni

Sport / Soccer

Playing behind closed doors will test big teams‚ says Komphela

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.