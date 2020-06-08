Playing behind closed doors will test big teams‚ says Komphela

Football has to play matches behind closed doors and Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela believes this unfamiliar phenomenon will be more beneficial to the smaller teams.

The Bundesliga in Germany was the first big European league to resume matches without spectators and La Liga in Spain‚ Serie A in Italy and the Premier League in England are set to follow.

The Premier Soccer League‚ the SA Football Association and government are discussing the safety protocols likely to be followed. Komphela said players from the bigger teams are going to be tested.

“It’s going to be a big challenge to the teams who carry bigger reputations and are used to playing in front of large crowds. They might find this strange. It’s going to benefit the other teams in the league‚” said Komphela.

“Playing football behind closed doors is another dynamic because there are advantages and disadvantages and I want to look at it from both sides. You go to play at Loftus and you come across 40,000 yellow and green supporters and when you are Golden Arrows you have few supporters.

“You will be under pressure because Sundowns are going to enjoy the support because energy is everything in life. Supporters ignite their clubs and on match day they become the 12th player.

“Teams that are used to playing without supporters are not going to be affected that much. However‚ for Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs‚ it is going to be a strange phenomenon because they will be playing in front of empty stadiums.”