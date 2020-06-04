Sport / Soccer

SA football loses Absa as its main sponsor

But the bank group could continue its relationship with soccer through one of the important cup competitions

04 June 2020 - 15:35 Mninawa Ntloko
Absa Bank will not renew their R140m a season sponsorship of the premier division of SA football, but the banking group is set  to continue its relationship with the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The banking group’s 13-year sponsorship of the league comes to an end at the end of this season, but Absa could stay on and sponsor one of the PSL’s top cup competitions.

It is said the 13-year relationship is not completely over and besides taking over one of the cup competitions‚ the two parties are in talks about Absa coming on board as the official financial service provider.

Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele said that though their sponsorship of the league was coming to and end they were exploring alternatives to continue their relationship.

“We have enjoyed a long‚ fruitful relationship with the PSL and have supported the PSL’s work in SA football.

“While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL‚ soccer will always remain close to our hearts. We are therefore exploring alternative options to continue our relationship with the PSL‚” said Mminele.

PSL chair Irvin Khoza said the league became a force after Absa’s arrival.

“The Absa Premiership era will forever be a reference point for football glory‚ both in terms of club development and player performance in our sports history. The PSL is grateful to Absa for strengthening the league to true professionalism‚” said Khoza.

“Memory is a prized component for football followers around the world. The period of 2007 to 2020 will be etched in the memories of football fans as a high point in the PSL.”

The original deal between the two parties in 2007 was worth R500m over five years.

