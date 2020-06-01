Sport / Soccer

Liverpool players get behind Black Lives Matter movement

01 June 2020 - 18:40 Agency Staff
Virgil van Dijk. Picture: LIVERPOOL FC VIA GETTY IMAGES/ANDREW POWELL
Virgil van Dijk. Picture: LIVERPOOL FC VIA GETTY IMAGES/ANDREW POWELL

London — Liverpool players showed their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in the US by taking a knee around the centre circle at Anfield on Monday.

Reds stars including Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold tweeted the same photograph of the squad along with the words “Unity is strength” accompanied by the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Earlier, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford said he feared society was “more divided than ever” in the violent aftermath of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Floyd died last Monday after a white police officer held his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck for several minutes. The shocking incident has sparked protests and riots in cities across the world and sparked strong reaction from the sporting world.

“At a time I’ve been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to be more divided than ever,” said Rashford. “People are hurting and people need answers.

“Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter.”

Rashford, 22, has followed his England teammate Jadon Sancho in addressing the issue after the Borussia Dortmund winger said “we shouldn’t fear speaking out for what’s right”.

Sancho displayed a T-shirt with “Justice for George Floyd” written on it after scoring the first of his three goals in Dortmund’s 6-1 win over Paderborn on Sunday.

Former England captain David Beckham posted on Instagram: “My heart goes out to George’s family and I stand in solidarity with the black community and millions of others across the world who are outraged by these events. It’s heartbreaking to see that in 2020 this is still happening.” 

AFP

Music industry to push pause in solidarity with US protests

Record labels will suspend business to mark ‘Black Out Tuesday’, after the death of George Floyd in police custody
World
3 hours ago

Facebook staff aren’t taking Zuckerberg’s Trump stance lying down

The CEO’s posts in defence of his inaction are not appeasing angry employees
Business
3 hours ago

Curfews imposed in several US cities as protests heat up across the country

Protests marked by chants of “I can’t breathe” — a rallying cry echoing the dying words of George Floyd — began peacefully before turning unruly
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
How Hansie Cronjé lost his way
Sport / Cricket
2.
This day in history: headbutt does the job for ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Grief behind Rob Howley’s exit from Rugby World ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Patrice Motsepe explains why he bought a stake in ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Sunwolves check out of Super Rugby
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Minneapolis mayor calls for police officer to be charged in death of George ...

World / Americas

Facebook staff aren’t taking Zuckerberg’s Trump stance lying down

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.