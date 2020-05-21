Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has confirmed that protracted contract negotiations with coach Pitso Mosimane have been concluded and he has signed a new four-year contract with the Brazilians.

Negotiations between Mosimane and Sundowns have been deadlocked for a few months but they have finally found each other which will please Downs fans who have been calling for the contract saga to be resolved.

Mosimane‚ whose contract was due to expire at the end of June‚ has often said he wants to stay at the club and the deadlock was not due to disagreement over money but principle.

In making the announcement on Thursday‚ Motsepe said he is excited that Mosimane is staying.

“I am very happy that the board of Sundowns have renewed the contract of our very own Sir Alex Ferguson. I would like to have him for eight years but we will see‚” said Motsepe

Since he joined the club in December 2012 after a two-year spell as Bafana Bafana coach‚ Mosimane achieved unparalleled success at Chloorkop with four Premiership league titles‚ two Telkom Knockout cups and one Nedbank Cup.

On the continent, Mosimane has led the Brazilians to Caf Champions League glory which was soon followed by the Super Cup. He is regarded as one of the best coaches on the continent.

If the season is completed Mosimane has an opportunity to add to his titles at the club as they are still in the hunt in the Premiership in which they are trailing Kaizer Chiefs by four points with a game in hand.

Sundowns are also in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup. A rare chance of achieving the treble remains on the cards as they have already won the Telkom Knockout this season.