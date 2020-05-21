Luther Singh believes his career in Portugal is on the right path after 2019’s loan to relegation-bound Chaves from Sporting Braga has been followed this season with a move to top-half team Moreirense.

The 22-year-old SA under-23 international said he was happy to have made his Primeira Liga breakthrough with his six-month loan to Chaves‚ who were relegated in 16th place in the 18-team top-flight‚ meaning the forward was able to start earning first-team game time rather than reserve team football at Braga, who were in the top four.

Singh said when the opportunity came for a loan this season to Moreirense‚ who finished sixth in 2018-19 and missed out by one spot from qualifying for the Europa League‚ he grabbed it with both hands.

“At Chaves I only went there for six months and the team were already in last place‚ but it was a good stepping stone. The coaches believed in me there and promised to give me game time‚ and I did get that.

“Then when Moreirense wanted me‚ I was like ‘wow’‚ as they had finished sixth. I felt like it was good for me. I felt it was a club that would suit me. I was guaranteed to play as well. And it was better for me to go to a club like that than one where you fight for survival.”

His breakthrough season at Chaves saw him play 17 games in the second half of the season‚ starting 15. He had played 13 times‚ with nine starts‚ scoring three goals for Moreirense before suffering a fractured leg in December.

Singh is back to fitness and hopes for more game time when the Primeira Liga resumes on June 4 after its suspension due to the coronavirus.