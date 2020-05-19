Sport / Soccer

Watford’s Deeney puts son’s health before training

Boy is just five months old, has had breathing problems ‘and I don’t want to put him in more danger’

19 May 2020 - 17:19 Alan Baldwin
Watford's Troy Deeney. Picture: REUTERS / LEE SMITH
Watford's Troy Deeney. Picture: REUTERS / LEE SMITH

London — Watford captain Troy Deeney says he will not resume training this week out of concern for his son’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier League players are allowed to return to training from Tuesday after clubs agreed to allow “small group” sessions, with a possible resumption of normal contact training next week.

Deeney, 31, said last week he would not put his family at risk.

“We’re due back in this week. I’ve said I’m not going in,” he said on a podcast with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and former World Boxing Council (WBC) cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew.

“My son is five months and he’s had breathing difficulties. I don’t want to come home to put him in more danger. You’ve got to drive in in your own kit, you can’t have showers. Then you’ve got to drive back home in the same dirty kit.”

Britain’s statistics office said recently that black men were 4.2 times likelier to die of Covid-19-related causes than white males.

About a third of Premier League players are from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic background.

“While we are getting tested and while we are going to be in a very safe environment, it only takes one person to get infected within the group. I don’t want to be bringing that home,” said Deeney.

“I can’t get a haircut until mid-July, but I can go and get in a box with 19 people and jump for a header. I don’t know how that works. No-one could answer the questions, not because they didn’t want to, just because they don’t know.”

The UK’s Covid-19 official death toll is nearly 43,000, according to a Reuters tally of data that includes suspected cases and confirms the country’s status as the worst-hit in Europe.

Reuters

How Roger Milla confounded the sceptics

Cameroonian president’s order that he be selected turned out to be a master stroke at 1990 World Cup
Sport
2 hours ago

Steven Pienaar sad at the dismal state of School of Excellence

The crumbling facility is a far cry from glory days when he honed his skills there before moving to Ajax Cape Town and Europe
Sport
3 hours ago

PSL’s bold plan to complete season

Sun City Resort eyed as possible venue as it can safely house top-flight and lower-tier clubs
Sport
1 day ago

Frank Lampard hopes to keep his Blues squad together

Chelsea manager wants players out of contract to sign short deals
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
PSL’s bold plan to complete season
Sport / Soccer
2.
This day in history: Frenchman sails around the ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Aussie rugby trio suspended for refusing pay cut
Sport / Rugby
4.
Donald Trump brushes aside Rory McIlroy’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Aiden Markram would ‘love to captain Proteas Test ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Uefa sees an August end for European football season

Sport / Soccer

More than 6-million Germans tune in for restart of football

Sport / Soccer

English Premier League clubs to vote on return to training

Sport / Soccer

Serie A footballers get the green light for training

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.