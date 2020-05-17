Serie A footballers get the green light for training

Milan — Football clubs in Italy’s top flight can resume full training from Monday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday, as part of a further easing of restrictions of one of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and a date has not yet been set for the season to restart, though players have returned to individual training while respecting social distancing rules.

Italy was the first European country seriously affected by the coronavirus crisis, and Serie A was the first league to play matches without spectators and the first big league to suspend play.

Conte confirmed that football clubs would return to training on Monday with other sports teams but could not give any details about when Serie A would resume.

On Saturday Germany’s Bundesliga became the first big European league to restart since the Covid-19 pandemic obliterated the global sporting calendar.